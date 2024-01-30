International

In Photos: Summer In South America

People living across south America in places like Peru, Chile, Venezuela and Paraguay cool off their summer season at the beach while the Northern Hemisphere experiences frigid weather this winter.

January 30, 2024

Photo: AP/Martin Mejia

People gather at Sombrilla beach to watch the sunset, in Lima, Peru.

A child forms angel wings as other children romp on a court blanketed with soap foam, during a summer activity in Tongoy, Chile.

A boy kicks a soccer ball along the shore of Sonrisa beach as the sun sets on Puerto Cabello, Carabobo state, Venezuela.

A fisherman with his boat sails on the Paraguay River during summer in Asuncion, Paraguay.

People wade in the waters of Sombrilla beach as the sun sets in Lima, Peru.

People cool off at the Paraguay River during summer in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Beachgoers crowd the Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru.

Beachgoers crowd the Agua Dulce beach during summer in Lima, Peru.

