International

In Photos: Maryland Bridge Collapse

The ship rammed into the major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to collapse in a matter of seconds and creating a terrifying scene as several vehicles plunged into the chilly river below.

Maryland Bridge Collapse | Photo: AP/Steve Helber

A Coast Guard cutter passes a cargo ship that is stuck under the part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge in Baltimore, Maryland.

Maryland Bridge Collapse | Photo: Maxaar Technologies via AP
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a view of the Francis Scott Key Bridge that was struck by a container ship in Baltimore, Maryland. The container ship lost power and rammed into the major bridge causing the span to buckle into the river below.

Maryland Bridge Collapse | Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
A container ship rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge as seen from Pasadena, Maryland. The ship rammed into the major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to collapse in a matter of seconds and creating a terrifying scene as several vehicles plunged into the chilly river below.

Maryland Bridge Collapse | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
A plane gains altitude as a container ship rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge as night falls as seen from Sparrows Point, Maryland.

Maryland Bridge Collapse | Photo: Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP
Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain after a container ship collided with one of the bridge’s supports in Baltimore. The major bridge in Baltimore snapped and collapsed after a container ship rammed into it early Tuesday, and several vehicles fell into the river below. Rescuers were searching for multiple people in the water.

Maryland Bridge Collapse | Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
A container ship rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge as seen from Pasadena, Marylandd.

Maryland Bridge Collapse | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, at podium, accompanied by officials including Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., speaks during a news conference near the scene where a container ship collided with a support on the Francis Scott Key Bridge, in Dundalk, Maryland.

Maryland Bridge Collapse | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
People gather for a vigil near the scene where a container ship collided with a support on the Francis Scott Key Bridge, at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Dundalk, Maryland.

