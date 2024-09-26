In Photos: Flood Situation Batters England

Cogenhoe Mill Holiday Park submerged by floodwater after the River Nene burst its banks, in Northampton, England.
A view of an open boot of a car visible, submerged in flood water after heavy rainfall, on the A421 in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, England as parts of Britain have been struck by flash floods.
A horse in a flooded field in Walton, England.
An aerial view of the sinkhole on the pitch at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, the home of soccer team AFC Wimbledon in south west London.
Cogenhoe Mill Holiday Park submerged by floodwater after the River Nene burst its banks, in Northampton, England.
Floodwater around properties at Billing Aquadrome holiday park, Northamptonshire, where firefighters and police worked until late on Tuesday night as flooding forced 43 residents to evacuate.