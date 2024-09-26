International

In Photos: Flood Situation Batters England

The weather department has issued several warnings for heavy rain for most of England. Incessant rainfall over the weekend led to flooding of several houses and roads. Heavy rains also caused transport disruptions in places.

Britain Weather: Cogenhoe Mill Holiday Park submerged by floodwater | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

Cogenhoe Mill Holiday Park submerged by floodwater after the River Nene burst its banks, in Northampton, England.

2/7
Britain Weather: A view of an open boot of a car visible, submerged in flood water after heavy rainfall
Britain Weather: A view of an open boot of a car visible, submerged in flood water after heavy rainfall | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

A view of an open boot of a car visible, submerged in flood water after heavy rainfall, on the A421 in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, England as parts of Britain have been struck by flash floods.

3/7
Britain Weather: Floodwater submerges Spencer Football Club
Britain Weather: Floodwater submerges Spencer Football Club | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

Floodwater submerges Spencer Football Club in Northampton, England.

4/7
Britain Weather: Flooded field in Walton
Britain Weather: Flooded field in Walton | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP

A horse in a flooded field in Walton, England.

5/7
Britain Weather: An aerial view of the sinkhole on the pitch at the Cherry Red Records Stadium
Britain Weather: An aerial view of the sinkhole on the pitch at the Cherry Red Records Stadium | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

An aerial view of the sinkhole on the pitch at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, the home of soccer team AFC Wimbledon in south west London.

6/7
Britain Weather: Flooded Cogenhoe Mill Holiday Park in Northampton
Britain Weather: Flooded Cogenhoe Mill Holiday Park in Northampton | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

Cogenhoe Mill Holiday Park submerged by floodwater after the River Nene burst its banks, in Northampton, England.

7/7
Britain Weather: Floodwater around properties at Billing Aquadrome holiday park
Britain Weather: Floodwater around properties at Billing Aquadrome holiday park | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

Floodwater around properties at Billing Aquadrome holiday park, Northamptonshire, where firefighters and police worked until late on Tuesday night as flooding forced 43 residents to evacuate.

