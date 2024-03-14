International

In Photos: Congo Violence

People displaced by the ongoing fighting between Congolese forces and M23 rebels gathered in a camp on the outskirts of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Photo Webdesk
March 14, 2024
March 14, 2024
       
Congo Violence | Photo: AP/Moses Sawasawa

People displaced by the ongoing fighting between Congolese forces and M23 rebels gather in a camp on the outskirts of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo as OCHA head and representative Ramesh Rajasingham, carries out a working visit to the region.

1/7
Congo Violence | Photo: AP/Moses Sawasawa
2/7
Congo Violence | Photo: AP/Moses Sawasawa
3/7
Congo Violence | Photo: AP/Moses Sawasawa
4/7
Congo Violence | Photo: AP/Moses Sawasawa
OCHA (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) head and representative Ramesh Rajasingham meets people displaced by the ongoing fighting between Congolese forces and M23 rebels in a camp on the outskirts of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

5/7
Congo Violence | Photo: AP/Moses Sawasawa
6/7
Congo Violence | Photo: AP/Moses Sawasawa
7/7
Congo Violence | Photo: AP/Moses Sawasawa
OCHA (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) head and representative Ramesh Rajasingham visits people displaced by the ongoing fighting between Congolese forces and M23 rebels in a camp on the outskirts of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

