In His Ramzan Message, Biden Pledges To Work Towards 6-Week Ceasefire In Gaza

Greeting Muslims across the world on the start of Ramzan, US President Joe Biden has recognised the suffering of the Palestinian people and pledged to lead international efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and work non-stop to establish an immediate and sustained ceasefire for at least six weeks there.

Biden said that more than 30,000 Palestinians were estimated to have been killed during the operation in Gaza, which Israel launched in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas militants that left approximately 1,200 Israelis dead and about 250 taken hostage.

“Tonight—as the new crescent moon marks the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan —Jill and I extend our best wishes and prayers to Muslims across our country and around the world,” Biden wrote in the statement on Sunday.