Sunday, Apr 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Imran Khan Leaves Pak PM's Official Residence

Imran Khan has vacated the Prime Minister's official residence minutes before he lost a crucial no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.

Imran Khan Leaves Pak PM's Official Residence
Imran Khan Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Apr 2022 8:19 am

Imran Khan has vacated the Prime Minister's official residence minutes before he lost a crucial no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, a senior leader from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said on Sunday.

After Speaker Asad Qaiser handed over the reins to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ayaz Sadiq for the National Assembly, it seemed that the vote on the no-confidence motion would go ahead.

Related stories

Imran Khan - A Leader Whose Cricketing Career Overshadowed His Political Journey

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Holds Cabinet Meet, Top Courts Open As Trust Vote Yet To Take Place: Reports

Consequently, it meant that the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician would have to leave the Prime Minister’s Office.

PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed Khan tweeted that he saw off Khan from his official state residence.

“Just saw off Prime Minister Imran Khan from Prime Minister House. He walked out gracefully and didn't bow down. He has lifted the entire Nation,” tweeted Faisal.

Khan has left the PM Office for his residence in Banigala, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Tags

International Imran Khan Pakistan Election Commission Pakistan Government No-confidence Vote No-Trust Motion In Parliament Pakistan Parliament Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party Politics Ayaz Sadiq Pakistan National Assembly Session Pakistan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dalapchand: A Slow Traveller’s Hideout In Sikkim

Dalapchand: A Slow Traveller’s Hideout In Sikkim

How NMC Can Spoil Govt's Plan To Help Medical Students Affected By Russia-Ukraine War

How NMC Can Spoil Govt's Plan To Help Medical Students Affected By Russia-Ukraine War