International

ICC Convicts Al-Qaida-Linked Leader Of Atrocities In Mali

Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud was accused of playing a key role in a reign of terror unleashed by insurgents on the historic desert city in northern Mali in 2012.

AP
ICC Convicts Al-Qaida-Linked Leader Of Atrocities In Mali | Photo: AP
info_icon

The International Criminal Court has convicted an al-Qaida-linked Islamic extremist leader of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Mali's Timbuktu.

Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud was accused of playing a key role in a reign of terror unleashed by insurgents on the historic desert city in northern Mali in 2012.

He was accused of involvement in crimes including rape, torture, persecution, enforced marriages and sexual slavery. Prosecutors say he was a key member of Ansar Dine, an Islamic extremist group with links to al-Qaida that held power in northern Mali at the time.

Al Hassan faces up to life imprisonment when a sentence is handed down at a later date. Prosecutors say he was a key member of Ansar Dine, an Islamic extremist group with links to al-Qaida that held power in northern Mali at the time.

Women and girls suffered in particular under Ansar Dine's repressive regime, facing corporal punishment and imprisonment, the court's then-chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said at the start of Al Hassan's trial nearly four years ago.

"Many were forced into marriage,” Bensouda said. “Confined against their will and repeatedly raped by members of the armed group.” Al Hassan was involved in organizing such marriages, the prosecutor told judges.

She cited one rape victim as saying, “All that was left of me was a corpse.”

Defence lawyer Melinda Taylor told judges that Al Hassan was a member of the Islamic police force who was “obliged to respect and execute the decisions of the Islamic tribunal. This is what the police around the world do.”

In Timbuktu, victims of Ansar Dine crimes were awaiting the verdicts and possible compensation.

"We are waiting and hoping for a judgment that will give us justice," said Yehia Hamma Cissé, president of a group of victims' associations in the Timbuktu region.

“Members of our associations have been raped, had their hands cut off, been whipped, and we would like to be compensated," he said.

The court made a reparation order following the 2016 conviction of an Ansar Dine member, Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi. He was sentenced to nine years' imprisonment for attacking nine mausoleums and a mosque door in Timbuktu in 2012.

A French-led military operation in 2013 forced Al Hassan and others from power. Mali, along with its neighbours Burkina Faso and Niger, has for over a decade battled an insurgency fought by armed groups, including some allied with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Following military coups in all three nations in recent years, the ruling juntas have expelled French forces and turned to Russia's mercenary units for security assistance instead.

Col. Assimi Goita, who took charge in Mali after a second coup in 2021, promised to return the country to democracy in early 2024. But in September, the junta canceled elections scheduled for February 2024 indefinitely, citing the need for further technical preparations.

The verdicts in Al Hassan's case were delayed by some six months due to the illness of one of the judges in his trial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General
  2. Reunion Of Co-Stars-Turned-MPs As Chirag Paswan, Kangana Ranaut Share Light Moments | Watch
  3. Budget Date 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 7th Union Budget In July | Details
  4. Rain Likely To Bring Relief From Heat In Delhi As Southwest Monsoon Advances Across Country: IMD
  5. Oppn Alliance Boycotts CM’s Tea Party On Eve Of Maharashtra Monsoon Session
Entertainment News
  1. Richa Chadha To Trolls Targeting Deepika Padukone For Wearing High Heels During Pregnancy: No Uterus, No Gyaan
  2. 'Kinds Of Kindness': Emma Stone Leads The Way At London Premiere
  3. Junaid Khan Shares His Father Aamir Khan's Reaction To His Debut Film 'Maharaj': He Quite Liked It
  4. Chunky Panday Reveals He Has Seen Some Producers Who Resemble His Character In 'Industry'
  5. Murlikant Petkar Praises ‘Chandu Champion’ Makers: Never Envisioned My Story Reaching Such A Wide Audience
Sports News
  1. USA Vs Panama, Copa America 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Key Players
  2. England-W Vs New Zealand-W 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W On TV And Online
  3. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. England At UEFA Euro 2024: Alan Shearer Critical Of Gareth Southgate's Tactics
  5. Portugal Vs Georgia Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. 'Leaving NATO In Good Hands': Mark Rutte Appointed As NATO Secretary-General | All About The Former Dutch PM
  2. Ice Cream Recall 2024: Full List Of Over 60 Products Affected By Listeria Contamination - Hershey's, Chipwich, Friendly's, And More!
  3. Pope Calls Drug Traffickers 'Murderers,' Blasts Liberalisation Laws As 'Fantasy' At UN Event
  4. Pakistan: Karachi On Alert As 'Mysterious Death' Toll Reaches 22
  5. Abraham Lincoln's Wax Statue Melts In Washington DC Heat
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General