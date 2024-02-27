Hungarian Parliament Elects New President After Predecessor Resigned In Scandal

Hungary's parliament on Monday elected a new president after its previous head of state resigned in a scandal over a pardon she granted to an accomplice in a child sexual abuse case.

Lawmakers in a secret vote approved the appointment to the presidency of Tamás Sulyok, 67, a lawyer who previously served as the head of Hungary's Constitutional Court.

Several opposition parties did not participate in the vote, and called for direct presidential elections instead of appointments by vote in parliament. They argued that the new president would be a “party soldier” of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.