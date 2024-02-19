International

Highlights From The 151st Nice Carnival In Southern France | In Pics

The enchanting atmosphere of the 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in southern France opens a world of vibrant colors, extravagant floats, and mesmerizing performances. From dazzling carnival floats depicting iconic figures to the graceful movements of dancers adorning Place Massena, this renowned celebration lights up streets of Nice.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 19, 2024

Nice Carnival 2024 | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

A carnival float depicting a king parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.

1/9
Nice Carnival 2024
Nice Carnival 2024 | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

A carnival float depicting Barbie parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.

2/9
Nice Carnival 2024
Nice Carnival 2024 | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

A carnival float depicting the Tour de France parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.

Advertisement
3/9
Nice Carnival 2024
Nice Carnival 2024 | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

A dancer parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.

Advertisement
4/9
Nice Carnival 2024
Nice Carnival 2024 | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

A dancer parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.

Advertisement
5/9
Nice Carnival 2024
Nice Carnival 2024 | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

A carnival float depicting Barbie parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.

Advertisement
6/9
Nice Carnival 2024
Nice Carnival 2024 | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Dancers parade through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.

7/9
Nice Carnival 2024
Nice Carnival 2024 | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

A carnival float depicting a king parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.

8/9
Nice Carnival 2024
Nice Carnival 2024 | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Dancers parade through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.

9/9
Nice Carnival 2024
Nice Carnival 2024 | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

A carnival float depicting a queen parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
Advertisement