Highlights From The 151st Nice Carnival In Southern France | In Pics

A carnival float depicting a king parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.
A carnival float depicting Barbie parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.
A carnival float depicting the Tour de France parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.
Advertisement
A dancer parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.
Advertisement
A dancer parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.
Advertisement
A carnival float depicting Barbie parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.
Advertisement
Dancers parade through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.
A carnival float depicting a king parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.
Dancers parade through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.
A carnival float depicting a queen parades through Place Massena during the opening ceremony of 151st edition of the Nice Carnival in Nice, southern France.