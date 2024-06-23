International

Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Report 'New Fires Every 10 Minutes' As Strong Winds Ignite Forest Fires

In addition to the series of fires across the Mediterranean country, firefighters have added that the heatwave, climate change and strong winds have added to the spread of the fire, making it more difficult to contain them.

AP
Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Report 'New Fires Every 10 Minutes' As Strong Winds Ignite Forest Fires Photo: AP
info_icon

As Greece continues to battle wildfire season, authorities have arrested 13 people concerning a wildfire near Athens. The 13 individuals have been arrested after fireworks were launched from a yacht party, triggering a wildfires in the island of Hydra.

As per firefighters, the fire, which ignited on late Friday torched the only pine forest in Hydra. Additionally, the fire is in a region where access is limited.

The 13 individuals were arrested on Saturday by the police.

"The arrests come after allegations that the forest fire was sparked by fireworks launched from the yacht on Friday night," an official told Reuters.

Following this incident, the government has also toughened its stance and penalties for arson.

"Perpetrators will now face up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to 200,000 euros ($214,000)," stated fire services in an official statement.

"New Fire Every Ten Minutes"

Apart from the island of Hydra, a wildfire was also reported on the island of Andros, which triggered the evacuation of four villages.

In Koropi, two villages have been evacuated after a storage facility and one house were burnt down due to the flames from a wildfire.

In addition to the series of fires across the Mediterranean country, firefighters have added that the heatwave, climate change and strong winds have added to the spread of the fire, making it more difficult to contain them.

Tourists Missing Or Found Dead

Amid the heatwave and wildfires, several tourists in Greece have been reported missing or unfortunately found dead.

As per authorities, at least five tourists have been found dead on the Greek islands in recent weeks.

Furthermore, one American tourist - 59 year old Albert Calibet remains missing. Calibet has been missing since last Tuesday in the island of Amorgos after he went hiking with his girlfriend.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 23, 2024
  2. India Latest News Live: Opposition Corners Modi-led NDA Govt Over NEET Exam Postponement, Centre Calls It 'Precautionary Measure'
  3. Tiger Scare Grips Kerala Village; Farmers Protest With Carcasses Of Dead Cows
  4. Delhi Water Crisis: AAP Delegation Meets LG Saxena
  5. BJP Youth Wing Leader Shot Dead In Indore; Cops Identify Two Accused
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth Ties The Knot With Fiancee Jasmine; Check Out Wedding Pics
  2. Ram Gopal Varma On Not Casting Shah Rukh Khan As Dawood Ibrahim In 'Company': His Body Language Was Wrong
  3. 'I Didn't Do Anything': Nana Patekar On Tanushree Dutta's Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
  4. Ahead Of Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha Performs Puja With Mother- Watch Video
  5. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: International Olympics Day; Sinner Faces Hurkacz For Halle Title
  2. West Indies Vs South Africa Preview, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Big-hitting WI Meet Rampaging SA In Must-Win Clash
  3. West Indies Vs South Africa, Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: When, Where To Watch
  4. AFG Vs AUS, T20 World Cup: Revisiting Afghanistan's Five Greatest International Wins
  5. BEL Vs ROM, UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Bounce Back With 2-0 Romania Victory - In Pics
World News
  1. Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia After Bombing Of Kharkiv Leaves 3 Dead And Dozens Injured
  2. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Report 'New Fires Every 10 Minutes' As Strong Winds Ignite Forest Fires
  3. ‘Human Shielding In Action': Israeli Army Straps Wounded Palestinian To Jeep | Video
  4. Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Party Demands Removal Of CEC Over Alleged Poll Rigging
  5. Why Shouldn't You Drive Alone In Indiana And Ohio Right Now?
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: International Olympics Day; Sinner Faces Hurkacz For Halle Title
  6. India Latest News Live: Opposition Corners Modi-led NDA Govt Over NEET Exam Postponement, Centre Calls It 'Precautionary Measure'
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS