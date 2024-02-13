Glimpses Of Germany Carnival Parades

A carnival float depicting an Israel tank, Palestinians and a Hamas militant waits in a backstreet for the start of the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. The foolish street spectacles in the carnival centers of Duesseldorf, Mainz and Cologne, watched by hundreds of thousands of people, are the highlights in Germany's carnival season on Rosemonday.
A carnival float depicts former US president Donald Trump stabbing a Ukraine soldier in the back, during the traditional carnival parade, in Duesseldorf, Germany.
A carnival float depicts German health minister Karl Lauterbach on a costs stone crushing hospitals, during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.
A float depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is driven through the streets during the Rose Monday parade in Cologne, Germany.
A carnival float depicts new German left party founder Sahra Wagenknecht during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.
A carnival float depicting US presidential canditate Donald Trump holding a US flag, cut in the shape of a Nazi Swastika, is driven across the old town during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.
A float depicting "Barbies and Ken", with the characters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, Alice Weidel (AfD Alternative for Germany), center, and Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht) is driven through the streets during the Rose Monday parade in Mainz, Germany.
A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin eating Ukraine, lettering reads "choke on it" during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.
A carnival float depicts German chancellor Olaf Scholz with a hole in his head during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.
A carnival float depicts the massive demonstrations against far-right extremism in Germany during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Revellers bands march in the old town during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Dance marionettes participate in the Rose Monday parade in Cologne, Germany.