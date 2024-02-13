International

Glimpses Of Germany Carnival Parades

Throngs of revelers took to the streets of Germany's Carnival strongholds this week accompanied by floats that satirized the Ukrainian and Russian presidents, German politicians, former U.S. President Donald Trump and many others.

February 13, 2024

Germany Carnival Parade | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

A carnival float depicting an Israel tank, Palestinians and a Hamas militant waits in a backstreet for the start of the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. The foolish street spectacles in the carnival centers of Duesseldorf, Mainz and Cologne, watched by hundreds of thousands of people, are the highlights in Germany's carnival season on Rosemonday.

1/11
Germany Carnival Parade
Germany Carnival Parade | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

A carnival float depicts former US president Donald Trump stabbing a Ukraine soldier in the back, during the traditional carnival parade, in Duesseldorf, Germany.

2/11
Germany Carnival Parade
Germany Carnival Parade | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

A carnival float depicts German health minister Karl Lauterbach on a costs stone crushing hospitals, during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.

3/11
Germany Carnival Parade
Germany Carnival Parade | Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP

A float depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is driven through the streets during the Rose Monday parade in Cologne, Germany.

4/11
Germany Carnival Parade
Germany Carnival Parade | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

A carnival float depicts new German left party founder Sahra Wagenknecht during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.

5/11
Germany Carnival Parade
Germany Carnival Parade | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

A carnival float depicting US presidential canditate Donald Trump holding a US flag, cut in the shape of a Nazi Swastika, is driven across the old town during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.

6/11
Germany Carnival Parade
Germany Carnival Parade | Photo: Arne Dedert/dpa via AP

A float depicting "Barbies and Ken", with the characters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, Alice Weidel (AfD Alternative for Germany), center, and Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht) is driven through the streets during the Rose Monday parade in Mainz, Germany.

7/11
Germany Carnival Parade
Germany Carnival Parade | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin eating Ukraine, lettering reads "choke on it" during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.

8/11
Germany Carnival Parade
Germany Carnival Parade | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

A carnival float depicts German chancellor Olaf Scholz with a hole in his head during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.

9/11
Germany Carnival Parade
Germany Carnival Parade | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

A carnival float depicts the massive demonstrations against far-right extremism in Germany during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.

10/11
Germany Carnival Parade
Germany Carnival Parade | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Revellers bands march in the old town during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.

11/11
Germany Carnival Parade
Germany Carnival Parade | Photo: Oliver Berg/dpa via AP

Dance marionettes participate in the Rose Monday parade in Cologne, Germany.

