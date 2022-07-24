Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Get Indian Fishermen Released From Sri Lanka: Vaiko to Centre

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Sunday urged the Centre to take immediate steps to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka.

undefined
Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy.(File photo-Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 2:21 pm

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Sunday urged the Centre to take immediate steps to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka.

Citing recent incidents of arrest of fishers hailing from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Vaiko, also a Rajya Sabha member, said Rameswaram-based fishermen have embarked on an indefinite strike since July 23 seeking action.

The strike involves about 5,000 fishermen and more than 750 mechanised boats have been docked at the fishing harbour. This has affected the fishing business to the tune of about Rs 5 crore per day in that region and resulted in the loss of livelihood for the fishing community, Vaiko said in a statement.

From July 1, at least 23 fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (Karaikal) have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The MP demanded that the Centre take immediate steps to secure the release of all Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested and imprisoned by Sri Lanka. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

International Tamil Nadu Puducherry (Karaikal) Docked At The Fishing Harbour MDMK General Secretary Vaiko 750 Mechanised Boats Release Of Tamil Nadu Fishermen Released From Sri Lanka At Least 23 Fishermen
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs SA, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

ENG Vs SA, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

Delhi Registers First Monkeypox Case

Delhi Registers First Monkeypox Case