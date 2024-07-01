Gaza: The War So Far

The day the fighting stops, questions will be asked and the knives will be out for Netanyahu. No one can touch him as long as the war continues. The corruption case against him will be taken up and Netanyahu can be convicted and face imprisonment. The daily demonstrations against the government by the families of hostages reveal the anger at the fact that the rescue of the remaining hostages—one of the two goals of starting the war—appears to have receded as the military campaign has taken over. Yet it would be wrong to assume that Netanyahu and the war in Gaza does not have support from the general public. Anger and shock at what happened on October 7, have turned a large majority of citizens hostile, and to believe that the Palestinians have brought the war on themselves by supporting Hamas.