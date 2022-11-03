Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Former Pak PM Imran Khan Alleges PM Sharif, Maj Gen Faisal Planned His ‘Assassination Attempt’

Khan has further warned that 'a protest will be held across the country' if the individuals accused by him were not removed from their offices.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 10:54 pm

Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan on Thursday alleged that the current prime minister, interior minister and an army general plotted the failed "assassination attempt" on him, his close aide said in a video statement.

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar in a video statement said that party chairman Khan has named three suspects who could be behind today's attack.

"Imran Khan called us and told us to convey this message to the nation on his behalf...He said that he believes three people - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal (Naseer) - were involved in the attack on him," Umar said.

PTI threatens to launch protest

He said they should be immediately removed from their current positions. Khan has further warned that "a protest will be held across the country" if the individuals accused by him were not removed from their offices, Umar added.

Sheikh Rashid, former interior minister and Khan's close aide, has also blamed the Shehbaz administration for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill the former premier.

"The federal government hatched a conspiracy to kill Imran Khan. Hired assassin (federal Interior minister) Rana Sanaullah and the federal government has brought the country at the brink of civil war. It can't stand before the sea of people as it has to go home," Rashid said.

He also announced protest against the assassination attempt on the life of Khan on Friday in Rawalpindi.

The attack

Khan, 70, sustained bullet injury on his leg when a gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march, killing one person. The former prime minister was out of danger.

Related stories

Attacker Confesses On Video To Shooting At Imran Khan, Says Former PM Is Misleading People

Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Events That Led To Attack On The Former Pakistan PM

'Keeping A Close Eye': India Responds To Assassination Attempt On Imran Khan

In a statement, the Punjab police said that seven people were injured and one person was killed during the attack. It added that a suspect has been arrested.

Dr Faisal Sultan, the former assistant to the prime minister on health, has said that Khan’s condition is stable.

"But according to X-rays and scans, there are fragments of bullets in his legs and there’s a chip in his tibia shin bone,” he told media persons outside the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore.

Right to peaceful assembly

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has said that the attack on Khan must be unequivocally condemned. "All political parties have the right to hold peaceful assemblies and to expect security from the state when doing so."

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

International Imran Khan Prime Minister Imran Khan Imran Khan Assassination Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Injured During Firing At His Rally In Pakistan, One Suspect Nabbed

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Injured During Firing At His Rally In Pakistan, One Suspect Nabbed

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It