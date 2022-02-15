Five Ways In Which Study Abroad Sector Has Changed For Indian Students Post-Covid 

The landscape for foreign education in India has witnessed a sea change in the post-pandemic era. After a break of almost two years, there is a significant increase in the number of applications of Indian students in foreign universities, while countries and universities, including the top-ranked ones, have made adjustments to make the admission process more attractive and easier.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected every industry globally, and education is no exception. With international travel severely restricted, students initially faced immense difficulties in studying abroad, and universities and colleges worldwide were similarly forced to reduce their intake of new international students. But, as extensive health protocols were implemented and vaccinations were ramped up, the global education sector started to rebound,” Sasha Ramani, associate director of corporate strategy at MPower Financing, said.

Such universities realise the importance of foreign students, especially from India, since Indian students have shown a preference for certain locations in the last few years. “While the pandemic has been harsh, it has not deterred students from pursuing their goals of studying in a foreign university. The United States, Canada, New Zealand and Germany are some of their preferred countries,” Ritika Anand, vice-principal, St Mark’s School in Meera Bagh in Delhi, said. She added, “There are travel restrictions, flight issues, visa suspension and changes in the laws. However, universities are still not letting go of brilliant Indian brains. They are, in fact, putting into place procedures to help students.”

Here are five aspects of studying abroad that the Covid-19 pandemic has completely changed:

1. Universities Promote Hybrid Education

Covid-19 has given birth to a new technology-based model of teaching, which is called hybrid mode. It is a mix of online and classroom teaching. Many education start-ups have tied up with various universities under which foreign degree aspirants can do their initial learnings in India through online mode and then move abroad for further studies.

These companies argue that the hybrid model has made foreign education affordable, as a student can finish one or two semesters through online teaching while staying in India.

However, not everyone is convinced that it is a positive development for students. “It sounds great, but I advise students to check with the higher education regulators, such as University Grants Commission or the Association of India Universities, because there is a lack of clarity on the legality of this model,” a senior teacher from a college in the University of Delhi said. He added, “The validity of such degrees might come under question when the candidate applies for an equivalence of certificate for government jobs or further studies in public universities in India.”

2. Foreign Governments Relax Visa Norms

Considering the challenges caused by the pandemic, where social distancing is a norm, countries have made several adjustments in their visa requirements, paperwork, interviews, etc. The UK, for the first time, has introduced a post-study work visa, under which students who have got admission in 2020 or after can stay in the country after completing graduation to look for jobs for two years.

The UK government has made several other adjustments to its work visa rules. For instance, it has made social care workers, care assistants and home care workers eligible for a health and care visa for a 12-month period.

Australia and many other countries have started interviewing students on the phone and have done away with the requirement of physical presence for interviews. The US has also dropped the in-person interview requirement for certain categories of work visas, such as H1B, L1 and O1 in 2022. Earlier, the applicants for these categories were required to appear in person for an interview at a US consulate in their respective countries.

“The pandemic has accelerated the stakeholders’ acceptance of technology and new solutions. Now, universities are prepared to provide hybrid education; testing companies have launched an at-home version of tests; and, embassies have moved to largely online visa processing and guidance,” Piyush Bhartiya, an IIT-IIM Alumnus who is also the co-founder and CEO of AdmitKard, which handles multiple aspects of foreign education or Indian students.

Study abroad | Image credit: Pixabay

3. Standard Tests Have Become Optional

The Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) for general subjects, the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) for engineering and science streams and the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) for management students used to be mandatory tests in the pre-Covid times for admissions in several colleges in the US and Canada. However, post-Covid-19, many top universities, such as Harvard University, Princeton University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have made standard tests optional for admissions. Now, a student with average marks in pre-board examination can apply directly to any of the top colleges in foreign universities.

This relaxation, however, has thrown up complications too. Many education counsellors suggest that for international students it was always an important criterion for evaluation, but now with only schools’ academic performance as the benchmark, colleges find it challenging and impossible to differentiate between two competitive candidates.

4. Universities Claim to Improving Student Services

Foreign universities claim that they are creating a more student-friendly environment by offering support mechanisms, online courses and fee waivers to new students. Besides, considering the mental health issue that the pandemic has caused, universities are trying to address it with support programmes by roping in sectoral experts and guides.

Many Universities in Australia and the UK have allowed students to study online and get an online degree at a substantially reduced cost. For instance, Les Roches, a Swiss institution that offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees in hospitality and tourism management, has announced BBA in global hospitality management with flexible learning options. "Les Roches offers remote study options across undergraduate and graduate programs. Flexible, ‘a la carte’ remote study options are available for the Bachelor’s program for the semester starting in February 2022, meaning that one can now choose to study any Les Roches graduate program 100% on campus, 100% online, or a blend of both to suit your exact needs," a press statement issued by the institution informed.

Indian students | Image credit: Pixabay

Experts advise that students must check the validity of these online degree programmes with the higher education regulator the University Grants Commission before enrolling themselves.

5. Virtual Study Tours and Festivals are Back

Countries and counselling firms engaged in study abroad programmes are now organising virtual tours and global study fest. Ireland has announced a virtual tour on February 26, in which deans of their top colleges are available for interaction with students and offer them the benefits of studying in Ireland.

As Covid-19 eases, countries are removing travel restrictions and counselling firms have lined up study abroad education festivals to attract as many students as they can. “Despite the slowdown in 2020, international student headcounts have recovered, as schools in the US and Canada entice students with scholarships, simplified English-proficiency testing requirements and waivers for other exams,” Ramani said.

“In Canada, new international student enrollments have rebounded from their 2020 slump and have already exceeded the 2019 figures. This growth is particularly driven by Indian students, who continue to study in Canada at record rates,” he added.