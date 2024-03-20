Farmers In Poland Hold Protest Over Food Imports From Ukraine | In Pics

Tractors line up to block a road near the German border in Swiecko at Slubice, Poland. Polish farmers are blocking the border with Germany at Frankfurt an der Oder as they continue their protests against European Union climate policies and food imports from Ukraine that they say threaten their livelihoods.
Tractors line up to block a road near the German border in Swiecko at Slubice, Poland.
Advertisement
Tractors with a sing reading "We want to eat Polish bread!" line up to block a road near the German border in Swiecko at Slubice, Poland.
Advertisement
Farmers camp with their tractors to block a road near the German border in Swiecko at Slubice, Poland.
Tractors with a sing reading "Donald, boss we wait for you!" line up to block a road near the German border in Swiecko at Slubice, Poland.
Advertisement
Tractors with Polish flags line up to block a road near the German border in Swiecko at Slubice, Poland.
Advertisement
Tractors with Polish flags line up to block a road near the German border in Swiecko at Slubice, Poland.
Advertisement
Piotr Korycki, a 34-year-old Polish farmer, drives farm equipment on his farm in Cywiny Wojskie, Poland. Piotr says his business has been badly destabilized by Russia’s war against Ukraine and that the European Union is only adding to his problems. He's among the large number of farmers who have protested across Europe for months, and he’s organizing the latest protest planned for Poland on Wednesday.