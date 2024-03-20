International

Farmers In Poland Hold Protest Over Food Imports From Ukraine | In Pics

Farmers in Poland have taken to the streets in protest against European Union climate policies and food imports from Ukraine, which they argue threaten their very livelihoods. Tractors adorned with Polish flags blocked roads near the German border in Swiecko at Slubice.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 20, 2024
March 20, 2024
       
Poland Farmer Protest | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Tractors line up to block a road near the German border in Swiecko at Slubice, Poland. Polish farmers are blocking the border with Germany at Frankfurt an der Oder as they continue their protests against European Union climate policies and food imports from Ukraine that they say threaten their livelihoods.

1/7
Poland%20Farmer%20Protest
Poland Farmer Protest | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tractors line up to block a road near the German border in Swiecko at Slubice, Poland.

Advertisement
2/7
Poland%20Farmer%20Protest
Poland Farmer Protest | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tractors with a sing reading "We want to eat Polish bread!" line up to block a road near the German border in Swiecko at Slubice, Poland.

Advertisement
3/7
Poland%20Farmer%20Protest
Poland Farmer Protest | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Farmers camp with their tractors to block a road near the German border in Swiecko at Slubice, Poland.

4/7
Poland%20Farmer%20Protest
Poland Farmer Protest | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tractors with a sing reading "Donald, boss we wait for you!" line up to block a road near the German border in Swiecko at Slubice, Poland.

Advertisement
5/7
Poland%20Farmer%20Protest
Poland Farmer Protest | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tractors with Polish flags line up to block a road near the German border in Swiecko at Slubice, Poland.

Advertisement
6/7
Poland%20Farmer%20Protest
Poland Farmer Protest | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tractors with Polish flags line up to block a road near the German border in Swiecko at Slubice, Poland.

Advertisement
7/7
Poland%20Farmer%20Protest
Poland Farmer Protest | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Piotr Korycki, a 34-year-old Polish farmer, drives farm equipment on his farm in Cywiny Wojskie, Poland. Piotr says his business has been badly destabilized by Russia’s war against Ukraine and that the European Union is only adding to his problems. He's among the large number of farmers who have protested across Europe for months, and he’s organizing the latest protest planned for Poland on Wednesday.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement