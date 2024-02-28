US President Joe Biden on Tuesday won the Democratic Party's primaries in Michigan state but faced a protest over his stand on the Israel's War on Gaza.

In the US presidential election system, candidates have to first secure the nomination of their respective parties before they face the other party's candidate in the final election. The party's nomination race is decided by the primaries and caucuses that take place over months across all the US states.

As things stand today, the United States is headed to a rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump of the Republican Party as both of them are cruising their way through their respective parties' primaries and caucuses.