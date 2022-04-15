Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Eight Soldiers Killed In Two Terror Attacks In Pakistan: Report

Seven soldiers were killed in an ambush, while one soldier was killed in a separate clash with terrorists, according to reports.

Representative image of Pakistani soldiers AP photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 2:58 pm

Eight Pakistani soldiers were killed in two separate attacks in North Waziristan region, according to a media report on Friday.

On Thursday, seven soldiers were killed when terrorists ambushed a vehicle of security forces in Datakhel tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district, as per the Dawn newspaper.

In the second second incident, one soldier was killed on Thursday in a clash between the security forces and terrorists in Isham area of the district.

"As for the first attack, the terrorists attacked a moving vehicle of the security forces in Datakhel near the Afghan border. A rocket-propelled grenade launcher and assault guns were used in the attack," a senior official was quoted as saying.

The security forces personnel retaliated to attacks on them but casualties on the side of attackers could not be ascertained, according to reports.

The media wing of the Pakistan Army is yet to confirm the first terrorist attack and has not issued a formal statement.

A 28-year-old soldier was killed in the second attack, the media report quoted the military's media wing as saying.

With PTI inputs

