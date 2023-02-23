Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Earthquake Of 6.8 Magnitude Shakes Tajikistan Near China's Far Western Xinjiang Region

Earthquake Of 6.8 Magnitude Shakes Tajikistan Near China's Far Western Xinjiang Region

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre was 67 kilometers (41 miles) west of Murghob, Tajikistan and 20 kilometers (12 miles) deep.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 7:41 am

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China's far western Xinjiang region.

It was 67 kilometers (41 miles) west of Murghob, Tajikistan and 20 kilometers (12 miles) deep, according to the US Geological Survey. 

The area is remote and lightly populated.

China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake was 7.2 magnitude and 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep. Preliminary seismic measurements by different agencies often differ.

Further information was not immediately available.

