Dubai's Unprecedented Rain Floods Airport, Luxury Malls, Streets | In Visuals

The heavy rains caused widespread disruption, crippling the city of skyscrapers and submerging its metro stations. Flights were impacted, and so was the road traffic.

Dubai Floods Photo: AP/Jon Gambrell
Dubai, a typically arid city-state, faced heavy rainfall on April 16, leading to chaos in the United Arab Emirates. The city experienced an unprecedented 254mm (10 inches) of rain in just 24 hours, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Here Are The Visuals:

Dubai International Airport (DXB), one of the world’s busiest airports, experienced disruptions due to weather conditions. A viral video showing planes taxiing on a flooded tarmac was shared widely on social media platforms.

Shopping centres and malls were affected by the unusual weather. A viral video showed workers removing water from luxury stores like Chanel and Fendi inside a mall.

Another video showed cars piled up on a flooded road, abandoned by their owners due to the water level.

A luxury car was captured half-submerged in water in another video filmed by a commuter.

Schools across the UAE were closed due to the impending storm. Reports indicated at least one person was killed in the UAE on Tuesday.

These heavy rains followed a similar situation in neighbouring Oman, where 13 people lost their lives in flash floods, trapping students, motorists, and residents in their homes.

