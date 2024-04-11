Devastating Scenes: Severe Weather Wreaks Havoc In Louisiana | In Pics

A boat repair business is damaged after an apparent tornado touched down in south Slidell, Louisiana.
A person uses a stick to try and clear out a storm drain after a heavy thunderstorm dropped loads of rain in New Orleans.
Lynn Champagne of E.C.O. Builders surveys the damage after the building was struck by an apparent tornado in south Slidell, Louisiana.
People carry their belongings down a flooded Broad Street in New Orleans, during a severe rainstorm.
A whirlpool of water in the middle of a street after a manhole cover was pushed away from a rush of water moving across Broad Street during a heavy downpour in New Orleans.
Residents of a heavily damaged apartment complex stand under an overhang in the aftermath of severe storms that swept through the region in Slidell, Louisiana.
A cyclist pedals along a flooded street during a major thunderstorm in New Orleans.
People stand outside the heavily damaged building of E.C.O. Builders, in the aftermath of severe storms that swept through the region in Slidell, Louisiana.
Robin Marquez, project coordinator for E.C.O. Builders, walks past her son's heavily damaged car after they sheltered in place inside the business, for what she said was a tornado, in the aftermath of severe storms that swept through the region in Slidell, Louisiana.
A man holds a street sign that wound up in the lobby of the heavily damaged building of E.C.O. Builders, after what employees described as a tornado came through, in the aftermath of severe storms that swept through the region in Slidell, Louisiana.