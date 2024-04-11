International

Devastating Scenes: Severe Weather Wreaks Havoc In Louisiana | In Pics

Louisiana, often known for its vibrant culture and rich history, has recently been in the grip of severe weather chaos. From tornadoes tearing through neighborhoods to torrential downpours flooding the streets, the state has faced a series of intense weather events that have left a trail of destruction in their wake.

Severe Weather Louisiana | Photo: Scott Threlkeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP

A boat repair business is damaged after an apparent tornado touched down in south Slidell, Louisiana.

Severe Weather Louisiana | Photo: Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP
A person uses a stick to try and clear out a storm drain after a heavy thunderstorm dropped loads of rain in New Orleans.

Severe Weather Louisiana | Photo: Scott Threlkeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP
Lynn Champagne of E.C.O. Builders surveys the damage after the building was struck by an apparent tornado in south Slidell, Louisiana.

Severe Weather Louisiana | Photo: Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP
People carry their belongings down a flooded Broad Street in New Orleans, during a severe rainstorm.

Severe Weather Louisiana | Photo: Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP
A whirlpool of water in the middle of a street after a manhole cover was pushed away from a rush of water moving across Broad Street during a heavy downpour in New Orleans.

Severe Weather Louisiana | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
Residents of a heavily damaged apartment complex stand under an overhang in the aftermath of severe storms that swept through the region in Slidell, Louisiana.

Severe Weather Louisiana | Photo: Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP
A cyclist pedals along a flooded street during a major thunderstorm in New Orleans.

Severe Weather Louisiana | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
People stand outside the heavily damaged building of E.C.O. Builders, in the aftermath of severe storms that swept through the region in Slidell, Louisiana.

Severe Weather Louisiana | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
Robin Marquez, project coordinator for E.C.O. Builders, walks past her son's heavily damaged car after they sheltered in place inside the business, for what she said was a tornado, in the aftermath of severe storms that swept through the region in Slidell, Louisiana.

Severe Weather Louisiana | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
A man holds a street sign that wound up in the lobby of the heavily damaged building of E.C.O. Builders, after what employees described as a tornado came through, in the aftermath of severe storms that swept through the region in Slidell, Louisiana.

