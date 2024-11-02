Deluge Wrecks Havoc Across Eastern Spain

People clean mud from a shop affected by floods in Chiva, Spain.
A general view of an area affected by floods in Chiva, Spain.
A woman rests as residents and volunteers clean up an area affected by floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain.
A man carries out household appliances from a building after floods in Massanassa, just outside of Valencia, Spain
People walk along the train tracks heading toward Valencia in an area affected by floods in Sedavi, Spain.
A woman cleans the street of mud in an area affected by floods in Sedavi, Spain.
A religious image and a family photograph are pictured covered in mud inside of a house in an area affected by floods in Sedavi, Spain.
People clean a house of mud in an area affected by floods in Sedavi, Spain.
A woman walks through the street in an area affected by floods in Sedavi, Spain.
A man walks on a mud-covered road after flooding in Valencia, Spain.
People walk toward Valencia after helping with cleaning efforts in an area affected by floods in Sedavi, Spain.
Donations of aid are being organized by volunteers and social workers for the flood victims at an assistance point in the parrish of the La Torre neighbourhood of Valencia, Spain.