International

Deluge Wrecks Havoc Across Eastern Spain

The floods caused by heavy downpour have wrecked havoc across eastern Spain, with people getting no time to react as over 200 people have died with infrastructure also left devastated.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Spain weather Floods Aftermath_1
Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

People clean mud from a shop affected by floods in Chiva, Spain.

1/11
Spain weather Floods Aftermath_2
Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A general view of an area affected by floods in Chiva, Spain.

2/11
Spain weather Floods Aftermath_3
Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A woman rests as residents and volunteers clean up an area affected by floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain.

3/11
Spain weather Floods Aftermath_4
Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A man carries out household appliances from a building after floods in Massanassa, just outside of Valencia, Spain

4/11
Spain weather Floods Aftermath_5
Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People walk along the train tracks heading toward Valencia in an area affected by floods in Sedavi, Spain.

5/11
Spain weather Floods Aftermath_6
Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A woman cleans the street of mud in an area affected by floods in Sedavi, Spain.

6/11
Spain weather Floods Aftermath_7
Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A religious image and a family photograph are pictured covered in mud inside of a house in an area affected by floods in Sedavi, Spain.

7/11
Spain weather Floods Aftermath_8
Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People clean a house of mud in an area affected by floods in Sedavi, Spain.

8/11
Spain weather Floods Aftermath_9
Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A woman walks through the street in an area affected by floods in Sedavi, Spain.

9/11
Spain weather Floods Aftermath_11
Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A man walks on a mud-covered road after flooding in Valencia, Spain.

10/11
Spain weather Floods Aftermath_10
Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People walk toward Valencia after helping with cleaning efforts in an area affected by floods in Sedavi, Spain.

11/11
Spain weather Floods Aftermath_11
Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Donations of aid are being organized by volunteers and social workers for the flood victims at an assistance point in the parrish of the La Torre neighbourhood of Valencia, Spain.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Young, Mitchell Lead Visitors Fightback | IND - 263; NZ - 235 & 72/3
  2. Lanka T10 Super League Announces Six Franchise Teams For Inaugural Edition
  3. Hong Kong Sixes: Stuart Binny Helps India Almost Chase 32 Runs In Last Over Against UAE | Watch
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ricky Ponting And Ian Healy Back Nathan McSweeney For Vacant Opening Spot
  5. IND Vs NZ: India Bowled Out For 263 As Wankhede Surface Spits Out Massive Amount Of Dust | Watch
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan SG To Not Be Fined By AFC Over Champions League 2 Withdrawal
  2. Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Defending Champions Dominant Yet Held To Goalless Draw
  3. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Xabi Hails Most Complete Performance Despite Stalemate
  4. Luton Town 1-1 West Brom, Championship: Morris Confident Of Returning To 'Ruthless Form' After Draw
  5. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Hosts’ Missed Chances Hurt Title Hopes
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out In Quarter-Finals
  2. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
  3. Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Alexander Zverev Reaches 20th ATP Semi-Final After Victory Over Stefanos Tsitsipas
  5. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Two Militants Killed In Anantnag; Gunfight Erupts In Srinagar's Khanyar; Search Op Underway In Bandipora
  2. PM Modi Vs Congress Chief Kharge Erupts | All About The Political Controversy
  3. Delhi's Post-Diwali Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ But Still Cleaner; Here’s Why
  4. Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away At 63
  5. Militants Shoot At 2 Non-locals In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  2. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  3. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  4. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  5. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
World News
  1. Iran's Supreme Leader Threatens Israel, US With 'A Crushing Response' Over Israeli Attack
  2. Deluge Wrecks Havoc Across Eastern Spain
  3. Japan Plans Automated Cargo Transport System To Solve The '2024 Problem'
  4. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  5. Fresh Israeli Airstrikes Kill 45 In Lebanon; US Prepares To Strengthen Military Presence In Middle East | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival