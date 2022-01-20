China's People Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted a teenage boy from the Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district, a BJP parliamentarian has alleged.

According to MP Tapir Gao, 17-year-old Miram Taron of Zido village was abducted on Tuesday (January 18) by the PLA from Bishing village of Siyungla area, where China had constructed a road of 3-4 km within the Indian mainland.

"His friend escaped from PLA and reported it to the authorities. All the agencies of the Government of India are requested to step up for his early release," Gao said in a tweet, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and the Indian Army.

Taron and his friend Johny Yaiying, who had escaped the PLA, are local hunters. The kidnapping took place near the site where the Tsangpo River enters India in Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP MP told news agency PTI.

