Friday, Nov 04, 2022
China Plans To Lift Ban On Flights Bringing In Covid Infected Passengers

The report states that the State Council, which oversees China’s bureaucracy, had recently asked government agencies and civil aviation regulators to prepare for ending a circuit-breaker mechanism.

Representative image
Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 3:02 pm

China is working on a plan to end a system that stopped airplanes bringing in Covid-infected passengers, according to a media report on Friday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, however, says he was not aware of this report.

Airlines earlier faced a ban if their flights got in Covid-infected people into China. A similar mechanism for Hong Kong was suspended in July.

The report comes on the heels of the development on Wednesday that where Chinese policymakers pledged to prioritise growth and press on with reforms to help further boost stock markets buoyed by hopes that Beijing will ease some of its strict Covid measures.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) did not immediately respond to a media request for comment.

Meanwhile, China’s Covid policies are consistent and clear, Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing.

Visually told More

