Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
Career diplomat Denis Alipov appointed Russian Ambassador to India

Denis Alipov, a career diplomat and a "dedicated India specialist" with decades-long experience in this country, has been appointed the new Russian Ambassador to India, the Russian Embassy here said on Tuesday

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin - AP Photo

Updated: 18 Jan 2022 7:37 pm

Denis Alipov, a career diplomat and a "dedicated India specialist" with decades-long experience in this country, has been appointed the new Russian Ambassador to India, the Russian Embassy here said on Tuesday. Alipov will succeed Nikolay Kudashev shortly, it said.

"Denis Alipov, a career diplomat and dedicated #India specialist with decades long experience in this country has been appointed new Russian Ambassador to India," the Russian Embassy tweeted. He will succeed Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev shortly, it said.

Last month, summit talks were held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin here. At the summit, India and Russia had inked 28 agreements to further broad-base their partnership and vowed to expand cooperation and coordination in dealing with major challenges like the threat of terrorism. 

With inputs from PTI

