International

Brazil Plane Crash: Cockpit Audio Indicates De-icing Problems, Investigators Say

Audio from the cockpit's voice recorder included comments from pilots indicating ice was accumulating and there was a failure in the de-icing system, Paulo Fróes, an investigator in the the air force's centre for the investigation and prevention of air accidents, told reporters in Brasilia.

Brazil Plane Crash
Brazil Plane Crash Photo: AP
info_icon

Sao Paulo, Sep 7 (AP) The pilots of a Brazilian passenger plane that crashed last month, killing all 62 people aboard, reported failure in the system to remove ice from the plane, according to a preliminary report made public Friday.

Investigators in Brazil were careful to avoid saying this was the cause of the accident, and stressed there was more work to be done. Still, their report lent further credence to aviation experts' main hypothesis: that the lift loss had been caused by ice formation on the plane's wings and failure of its de-icing system.

Weather reports from the day of the accident predicted ice formation in the region where the plane went down.

Audio from the cockpit's voice recorder included comments from pilots indicating ice was accumulating and there was a failure in the de-icing system, Paulo Fróes, an investigator in the the air force's centre for the investigation and prevention of air accidents, told reporters in Brasilia.

Just two minutes before the crash, the copilot said, "A lot of ice."

The plane's data recorder also indicated that its de-icing system, responsible for preventing ice build-up on wings, turned on and off several times, according to their report.

"There are still many doubts. This accident shouldn't have happened, not in the conditions in which the plane was flying and was being operated. It had protection equipment," said Carlos Henrique Baldin, head of the centre's investigation division.

Operated by the airline Voepass, the flight departed August 9 from the city of Cascavel, in Parana state, bound for Sao Paulo's Guarulhos international airport. It crashed into the backyard of a home in a gated community in the city of Vinhedo, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of the metropolis of Sao Paulo.

Footage of the ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop plunging while in a flat spin horrified people across Brazil.

"Based on the preliminary report, it isn't possible to conclusively affirm that ice on the wings caused the accident, but there are indications ice formation was a significant contributing factor," Henrique Hacklaender, the president of the national aviators' union, told The Associated Press after the press conference.

Hacklaender said the ATR 72's de-icing system is manually controlled by pilots, and the preliminary report reveals that it was activated during the flight, indicating an attempt to use it. However, the report doesn't clarify if the system was actually employed, he added.

The air force's centre, known as Cenipa, is continuing its investigation into the cause of the accident with no set deadline for conclusions. They're also collaborating with an ongoing Federal Police inquiry to determine if anyone is liable for the crash.

ATR is a French-Italian company. Its model 72 is generally used on shorter flights. The planes are built by a joint venture of Airbus in France and Italy's Leonardo S.P.A. Crashes involving various models of the ATR 72 have resulted in 470 deaths going back to the 1990s, according to a database of the Aviation Safety Network.

It was the deadliest airline crash since January 2023, when 72 people died on board a Yeti Airlines plane in Nepal that stalled and crashed while making its landing approach. That plane also was an ATR 72, and the final report blamed pilot error.

An American Eagle ATR 72-200 crashed on October 31, 1994, and the US National Transportation Safety Board determined the probable cause was ice buildup while the plane was circling in a holding pattern. The plane rolled at about 8,000 feet (2,500 meters) and dove into the ground, killing all 68 people on board. The US Federal Aviation Administration issued operating procedures for ATRs and similar planes telling pilots not to use the autopilot in icing conditions. (AP) DIV

DIV

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Duckett, Pope Shine On Rain-Affected Day 1 At The Oval - In Pics
  2. SCO Vs AUS 2nd T20I: Inglis Registers New Aussie Record - In Pics
  3. Delhi Premier League T20 2024: Resilient East Delhi Riders Beat North Delhi Strikers By Four Wickets To Reach Final
  4. SCO Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Josh Inglis' 43-Ball Century Sets Up Australia Series Win Over Scotland In Edinburgh
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Pope's Record-Setting Hundred Guides England On Rain-Marred Day 1
Football News
  1. FRA Vs ITA: Mbappe Fails To Score As Azzurri Win In Paris - In Pics
  2. KAZ Vs NOR: Haaland Fails To Score As Norway Held - In Pics
  3. German Police Investigate Reports Of Alleged Match-Fixing In Lower-League Football Games
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch France Vs Italy Game On TV And Online In India
  5. POR 2-1 CRO, Nations League: Martinez Hails Ronaldo's 'Historic' 900-Goal Landmark
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Taylor Fritz Overcomes Compatriot Frances Tiafoe, To Meet Jannik Sinner In Final
  2. Jannik Sinner Outlasts Jack Draper In 'Physical' US Open Semi-Final
  3. US Open: Ostapenko, Kichenok Win Women's Doubles Title At Flushing Meadows
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka On TV And Online
  5. Pegula Looking To Avenge Cincinnati Defeat In US Open Final Against Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyanide, Drinks, Stealing: AP Police Arrest Three Women Serial Killers, Not The First Ones In India | A Recap Of Notorious Incidents In The Past
  2. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  3. Rocket Attacks In Manipur Leave One Dead, 5 Injured; Security Forces On Alert
  4. Congress Releases List Of 31 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Polls; Vinesh Phogat To Contest From Julana
  5. Is Bringing 'Non-Veg' Food To School A Mistake? Row Erupts As UP School Principal Expels 7-Year-Old Over Tiffin
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. Rwanda: The story Of A Genocide, Gorillas, Gender And Growth
  2. The Growing Power Of Youth Action In India And Bangladesh
  3. Uncrewed Boeing Starliner Reaches Earth Without Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore| Mission's Challenges, Delays, And Impact On Astronauts
  4. Did Putin Back Kamala Harris For The 2024 Election? Here’s What It Could Mean
  5. US, Britain And EU Sign First Ever AI Treaty. What Makes This Agreement So Important?
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Premier League T20 2024: Resilient East Delhi Riders Beat North Delhi Strikers By Four Wickets To Reach Final
  2. US Open: Taylor Fritz Overcomes Compatriot Frances Tiafoe, To Meet Jannik Sinner In Final
  3. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs