Bangladesh Unrest: Statue Of Pak's 1971 Surrender Vandalised; Tharoor Slams 'Anti-India' Vandals

The iconic statue commemorating the liberation of Bangladesh was allegedly vandalised by "anti-India vandals". The statue - called 'The Instrument Of Surrender' depicts Pakistan's surrender after the 1971 war.
Veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to social media platform X to condemn the incident and slam the "Anti-India vandals" responsible for the now broken statue.
"Sad to see images like this of statues at the 1971 Shaheed Memorial Complex, Mujibnagar, destroyed by anti-India vandals. This follows disgraceful attacks on the Indian cultural centre, temples and Hindu homes in several places, even as reports came in of Muslim civilians protecting other minority homes and places of worship," stated Tharoor.
The Kerala Congress MP also called on interim head Muhammad Yunus and the government to restore law and order in the country.
The vandalization of the statue comes after days of attacks against the Hindu community and other religious minorities in Bangladesh. Amid the violent unrest in the neighbouring nation, several members of religious minorities have been attacked, had their homes vandalised or lynched.
The statue commemorates the 1971 liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan. Along with this, it also reflected the Indian role in Bangladeshi freedom.
The statue shows the signing of the "Instrument Of Surrender" between Pakistani Army Major-General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi to the Indian Army Lt General Jagjit Singh Aurora and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini.
Pakistan's surrender is also considered the largest military surrender since World War II.