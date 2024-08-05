International

Bangladesh Rocked By Deadly Protests

Bangladesh is rocked by deadly violence in which over 100 people died after a fresh flare-up on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The protests, in which local media reports say over 300 gave died since July, are against a quota system for government jobs has turned into an unprecedented challenge and rebellion against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ruling Awami League party.

Bangladesh Protests Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar

Men run past a shopping center which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

1/9
Bangladesh Violence
Bangladesh Violence Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar

A rickshaw puller rides in the smoke caused by a burning shopping center which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

2/9
Bangaldesh Clashes
Bangaldesh Clashes Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar

Men cry as the dead body of a man, who was killed during the anti-government protests in Bangladesh, is brought to a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

3/9
Bangladesh Unrest
Bangladesh Unrest Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar

People help a man, who was injured during the anti-government protests in Bangladesh, out of a vehicle at a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

4/9
Anti-Government Protests in Bangladesh
Anti-Government Protests in Bangladesh Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar

People use a stretcher trolley to carry a man, who was injured during the anti-government protests in Bangladesh, to the emergency ward of a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

5/9
Bangladesh Riots
Bangladesh Riots Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar

People use a stretcher trolley to carry a man, who was injured during the anti-government protests in Bangladesh, to the emergency ward of a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

6/9
Bangladesh Campus Violence
Bangladesh Campus Violence Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar

Firefighters douse a fire engulfing a shopping center which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

7/9
Anti-Government Protests
Anti-Government Protests Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar

People participate in a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

8/9
Bangladesh Riots
Bangladesh Riots Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar

Men run past a burning vehicle inside the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, set on fire by protesters, during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

9/9
Bangladesh Quota Protest
Bangladesh Quota Protest Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar

People participate in a protest march against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government to demand justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

