International

Bangladesh Unrest: Garment Industry, Country's Backbone, Severely Hit

The textile and garment industry reportedly accounts for over 80 percent of Bangladesh’s total export earnings and contributes approximately 11 percent to the nation’s GDP. Moreover, this industry contributes significantly to export earnings and employs millions.

Anti-government protest in Bangladesh
Anti-government protest in Bangladesh Photo: AP
info_icon

In light of a volatile mix of political unrest and catastrophic flooding, Bangladesh's garment industry, a vital economic pillar of the country, is facing a severe crisis leading to slowing down of years of rapid growth and global prominence.

About the anti-government protest in Bangladesh

The unprecedented anti-government protest overturned Awami League's Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5 as she resigned as prime minister and fled the country. She landed in India on August 5 and is currently staying there.

The two-month-long anti-quota protests have led to widespread demonstrations, curfews, and violence. This unrest has not only disrupted factory operations but has also caused significant economic losses.

Students And Paramilitary Forces Clash In Dhaka - X Screengrab/@basherkella
Bangladesh Violence: Students And Paramilitary Forces Clash In Dhaka, 50 Injured

BY Outlook Web Desk

Bangladesh protest: How is the garment industry affected?

  • In Bangladesh, the textile and garment industry, which accounts for over 80 per cent of Bangladesh’s total export earnings and contributes approximately 11 per cent to the nation’s GDP, has been hit hard. This industry contributes significantly to export earnings and employs millions.

Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia - AP
Bangladesh Protests: Ex-PM, Student Leader, Nobel Prize Winner | Key Names For New Govt

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • Factories were forced to close, and with the peak season for Christmas shipments and the booking of next season’s orders upon us, the timing of the unrest has exacerbated the crisis.

  • According to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), a substantial financial loss estimating a shortfall of Taka 6,400 crore (approx Rs 4,500 crore) has been reported due to the shutdowns and communication breakdowns.

Anti Government Protest in Bangladesh - Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh In Turmoil: Scenes From The Deadly Protests That Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina

BY Photo Webdesk

  • Former cabinet minister and president of BGMEA, Gholam Sarwar Milon, also said the garment industry has been badly hit by both the political unrest and the floods, as both production and the supply chain of raw materials have been severely affected.

PM Modi said he spoke to the US President Biden and also with the country’s former President Donald Trump. - File image
PM Modi Discusses Ukraine War, Bangladesh Turmoil With US President Biden, His Predecessor Trump

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • According to BGMEA sources, out of 3,000 major and small garment factories in Bangladesh, nearly 800-900 have closed since last year.

  • The Bangladesh Textile Mills Association has projected losses of around USD 58 million. The impact on the industry is compounded by the recent flooding, which has further disrupted logistics and exacerbated the economic fallout.

Bangladesh Parliament Dissolved; Sheikh Hasina Seeks Asylum In UK - | Photo: AP
Bangladesh Protests: Sheikh Hasina To Stay In India Amid Unrest | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Impact of the flood situation

  • Besides the political unrest in the country, the catastrophic floods as well have exacerbated the situation causing damage to infrastructure and further complicating logistics.

  • “Due to the floods, the supply chain has been badly affected. We reached a high in 2023-24 where our garment exports touched around USD 46 billion. This time it is likely to be much less,” said former army major and owner of a woollen garment factory, Mahfuzur Rehman.

  • The sector’s growth from a small-scale operation in the early 1980s to becoming the world’s second-largest apparel exporter, after China, underscores its strength.

  • In response to the crisis, the interim government, now led by Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus, has prioritised restoring order and stability.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Who Is Ian Bestwick? Club Cricketer Getting Worldwide Fame For 0 Not Out Off 137 Balls
  2. WBBL: Smriti Mandhana Joins Adelaide Strikers As Pre-Draft Signing For Season 10
  3. Duleep Trophy: 10 Players Who Will Try To Push Hard For Test Selection
  4. KL Rahul Seeking Lucknow Super Giants Retention? Rumors Spark As He Meets With Owner Sanjiv Goenka
  5. Veterans Axed, Five Uncapped Players Called Up For England's White-ball Series Against Australia
Football News
  1. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Life And Times Of The Former England Manager - In Pics
  2. Villarreal 4-3 Celta Vigo, La Liga: Dani Parejo Scores Last-Gasp Goal To Settle Thriller
  3. Football Transfers: Paulo Dybala Debated Saudi Pro League Move Before Settling On Roma Stay
  4. Verona 0-3 Juventus, Serie A: Dusan Vlahovic Double Keeps Thiago Motta's Perfect Start Going
  5. 'A True Gentleman' - Tributes Pour In For Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Sumit Nagal Crashes Out With First-Round Loss To Tallon Griekspoor - In Pics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bows Out Of US Open With Straight-Sets Loss To Tallon Griekspoor In First Round
  3. US Open: Former Champ Dominic Thiem Bids Farewell To Grand Slams With First-Round Loss
  4. Coco Gauff Vs Varvara Gracheva, US Open: Defending Champion Storms Into Second Round - Match Report
  5. Novak Djokovic Hoping Paris Olympics Gold Will Spur Him To US Open Success
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Massive Security Cover For Nabanna Protest Seeking Mamata's Resignation; TMC Claims 'Conspiracy'
  2. Pune: In 'Good Touch-Bad Touch' Session At School, 10-Yr-Old Realises Rape By Senior Citizen
  3. Kangana Ranaut Gets Death Threats After 'Emergency' Trailer Launch; Seeks Police Intervention
  4. 'Shameful Anti-Farmer': Rahul Gandhi Slams Kangana Ranaut's Comments Against Farmer Protest
  5. Gujarat Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert, Schools Closed, Severe Waterlogging Reported | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
  2. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World
  3. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
  4. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  5. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
World News
  1. Bangladesh Unrest: Garment Industry, Country's Backbone, Severely Hit
  2. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
  3. Mark Zuckerberg Says Biden Administration 'Pressured' Facebook To Censor Content On Covid
  4. Russia's Missile, Drone Salvo Targets Half Of Ukraine, 4 Dead In Biggest Recent Onslaught | Top Points
  5. Over Half Of Ukraine Hit By Russia's Deadly Overnight Barrage Of Missiles, Drones: Officials
Latest Stories
  1. J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool | Full List
  2. Gujarat Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert, Schools Closed, Severe Waterlogging Reported | Top Points
  3. Kangana Ranaut Gets Death Threats After 'Emergency' Trailer Launch; Seeks Police Intervention
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Pune: In 'Good Touch-Bad Touch' Session At School, 10-Yr-Old Realises Rape By Senior Citizen
  6. Russia's Missile, Drone Salvo Targets Half Of Ukraine, 4 Dead In Biggest Recent Onslaught | Top Points
  7. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs