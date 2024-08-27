Bangladesh Unrest: Garment Industry, Country's Backbone, Severely Hit

Besides the political unrest in the country, the catastrophic floods as well have exacerbated the situation causing damage to infrastructure and further complicating logistics.

“Due to the floods, the supply chain has been badly affected. We reached a high in 2023-24 where our garment exports touched around USD 46 billion. This time it is likely to be much less,” said former army major and owner of a woollen garment factory, Mahfuzur Rehman.