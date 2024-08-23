Bangladesh: A Challenging Road Ahead

India had been the strongest ally of the past government. China was becoming a big financial partner as well. And the government was trying to fulfill the demands from the US State Department and business houses too. The Indian government was fully supportive of Hasina’s unprecedented autocratic rule. It was beneficial for the current government in India and corporate groups said to be close to the prime minister got special privileges. Hasina herself once said, ‘‘India will not forget what I gave them.’’ The US had to depend on India for the Bangladesh issue. The US and the European Union along with UN agencies repeatedly and publicly asked for free and fair elections, freedom of expression and the end of extrajudicial killings. Actually, these calls were the product of human rights activism at home and abroad. Sheikh Hasina responded by denying the problem and showed her anger by criticising them. But she was also was trying to strike a balance by giving more space to US corporates. We know that the US agenda has never been to bring democracy anywhere but to fulfill their strategic interest.