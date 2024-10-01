International

Australia To Offer 1000 Visas For Indian Nationals For Work, Holidays And More | What We Know

This initiative comes as part of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, which came into effect in December 2022.

visa pti Representative Image
Australia To Offer 1000 Visas For Indian Nationals For Work, Holidays And More | Photo: PTI (Representative Image)
In a move to deepen and strengthen Indo-Australian ties, the Australian government has announced it will be offering up to 1,000 visas for work and tourism purposes. As per the official announcement, this process will be open for Indian Nationals from Tuesday - October 1 onwards.

Wrapping up his three-day visit to Australia, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal revealed that this initiative was a "key commitment under the AI-ECTA pact". As per the union minister, this visa initiative will allow "mobility and deepen people-to-people connections".

Under this scheme, Indian nationals will be eligible for the Work and Holiday visa.

Australia's New Visa Scheme For Indians | What We Know

Australia's work and holiday visa will allow Indians to live in Australia for 12 months. During their stay, the eligible citizens will be allowed to work, study and travel.

As per the Department of Home Affairs, under this visa, the nationals will be allowed to study for up to four months and leave and re-enter the country multiple times during the stay.

Who Can Apply For The Visa?

Indian nationals between the age of 18 to 30 years can apply for this visa. The eligible applicants must also have a valid email address and hold a valid passport and national identity card such as a PAN card.

While applying for the visa, Indian nationals must also create an ImmiAccount and pay the registration fees of 25 Australian dollars (Rs 1,500). The cost of the visa is around 650 Australian dollars, i.e., approximately Rs 36,748.

How To Apply?

The Australia Work and Holiday visa will operate under a ballot system. As per Immigration Australia, an annual ballot process will be organised.

The Australian government further stated that the ballot system "ensures a fair distribution of visa slots, as the selection process is random and automated".

If an applicant is selected during the ballot process, they will receive a "notification of selection" letter on their registered email address.

This letter will lay out the next steps to obtain the visa to work and study in Australia.

