At Least 12 People Killed In Two Separate Incidents In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Eight people of a family, including five women and two children, were killed when a pickup truck they were travelling in skidded off a mountainous road allegedly due to a brake failure in Buner district, police said.

12 people killed in two separate accidents in Pakistan Photo: PTI
At least 12 people were killed in two separate incidents in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

The driver purportedly lost control of the vehicle after the brake failed while navigating a sharp turn in the mountainous terrain. A rescue team along with the help of locals retrieved the bodies from the accident site, they said.

In the other incident, four miners of a family were killed when a coal mine suddenly collapsed in the tribal Kurram district.

A rescue team and local volunteers retrieved the bodies from the mine and shifted them to a nearby hospital. The deceased coal miners belong to the Swat district. The dead include a father and son and two brothers.

