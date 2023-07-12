Tuesday, Aug 08, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Aid Group Says 2 Children Died As Families Fled Taliban Demolition Of Their Kabul Shantytown

Home International

Aid Group Says 2 Children Died As Families Fled Taliban Demolition Of Their Kabul Shantytown

The group did not know the immediate cause of death. No one from the Taliban-led government or the Kabul municipality was immediately available for comment.

Taliban personnel deployed near the site of blast in Kabul on Friday
Children Died As Families Fled Taliban Demolition AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2023 8:53 am

Two children died as scores of Afghan families fled a Taliban demolition this week of their shantytown homes in Kabul, an international aid group said Tuesday. The Norwegian Refugee Council said the demolition of the ramshackle settlement in the Pul-e-Shina area outside of Kabul this week left 280 families, or around 1,700 people, homeless.

The group said it received reports of two children — one aged 4 and another aged 15 — dying as families evacuated their homes. The group did not know the immediate cause of death. No one from the Taliban-led government or the Kabul municipality was immediately available for comment.

More than 6 million people are internally displaced in Afghanistan, mostly due to decades of war. But worsening living conditions since the Taliban takeover in August 2021 — as US and NATO forces were withdrawing from the country after 20 years of war — and increased economic hardship are also forcing people to move.

The economic collapse has driven large swaths of the population into poverty as the flow of foreign aid has slowed down, forcing people to seek work, shelter, and aid elsewhere. The council urged the authorities to halt further evictions and to uphold their obligations under international law, which guarantees their rights against forced eviction.

"Internally displaced people who are living in these settlements are already on the brink of survival and struggling with the economic crisis — this raises serious concerns that evictions will exacerbate the already extreme humanitarian needs,” said Neil Turner, the Norwegian Refugee Council's country director.

Nearly 80% of the previous, Western-backed Afghan government's budget came from the international community. That money, now cut off, financed hospitals, schools, factories and government ministries. The pandemic, medical shortages, drought and malnutrition have made life more desperate for Afghans. 

Advertisement

Tags

International Aid Group Children Died Families Fled Taliban Demolition Kabul Shantytown

Related stories

Taliban Ban Women's Beauty Salons In Afghanistan

Rise In Civilian Killings Since Taliban Took Over Afghanistan: UN Report

Women Provided With 'Comfortable And Prosperous Life' In Afghanistan: Taliban Supreme Leader

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read