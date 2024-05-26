Ahead Of Another Donor Conference For Syria, Humanitarian Workers Fear More Aid Cuts

Just 6 per cent of the United Nations' appeal for aid to Syria in 2024 has so far been secured ahead of Monday's annual fundraising conference organised by the European Union, said David Carden, UN deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria. For the northwestern region of Syria, that means the UN is only able to feed 600,000 out of the 3.6 million people facing food insecurity, meaning they lack access to sufficient food. The UN says some 12.9 million Syrians are food insecure across the country.