A Military Training Plane Crashes In Central Turkiye, Killing Its 2 Pilots

A military plane crashed during training on Tuesday, killing its two pilots on board, Turkiye's defence ministry announced.
The SF-260D training plane crashed into an agricultural field in central Turkiye, after taking off from a Air Force base near the city of Kayseri.
The defence ministry said the cause of the crash remains unknown. The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that authorities have initiated an investigation.
Television footage captured black smoke rising from the wreckage of the plane among the crops in the field.