7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake has struck Japan's southern region. As per the Japan Meteorological Agency the earthquake struck 20 kilometres northeast of Nichinan. Following the earthquake, a tsunami warning has been issued.
The tsunami warning was activate 7:50 GMT. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and are bracing for a tsunami.
The earthquake was initially recorded at 6.9 on the Richter Scale. However, later the JPA and the United States Geological Survey confirmed the earthquake to be at 7.1.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited....