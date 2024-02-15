International

4 Students Wounded In Shooting Outside US School

Associated Press (AP)

February 15, 2024

Four students shot and wounded outside Atlanta High School
Four students were shot and wounded outside an Atlanta high school, officials said.

Police and fire rescue responded immediately, officials said. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and the injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported. No arrests were immediately reported. The shooting was being investigated.

All after-school activities were cancelled.

