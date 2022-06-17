14th Iteration Of The BRICS Summit To Be Held In Beijing, June 23rd

The 14th summit of BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - will be hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on June 23 via video link, the Foreign Ministry announced here on Friday.



China is this year's chair of the BRICS.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are expected to take part in the summit hosted by Chinese President Xi.



The Summit will be held in virtual format under the theme of “Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development”, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement.



Also, BRICS leaders and leaders of "relevant" emerging markets and developing countries will attend the High-level Dialogue on Global Development in Beijing on June 24 to be hosted by Xi, Hua said.



The dialogue will be held in virtual format under the theme of “Foster a Global Development Partnership for the New Era to Jointly Implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.



Xi will also take part in the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum in virtual format on June 22 and deliver a keynote speech, she said.



In the run-up to the summit, China held a series of preparatory meetings, including the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting followed by a meeting of the National Security Advisors (NSAs) meeting.



India’s NSA Ajit Doval took part in the BRICS top security officials meeting held on Wednesday via video link.



The top security officials of the five countries held an in-depth exchange of views and reached a consensus on issues such as strengthening multilateralism and global governance and responding to new threats and challenges to national security, according to the Chinese official media report.



Doval called for bolstering cooperation against terrorism without any reservations as he addressed a virtual meeting of the five-nation grouping.



The meeting also discussed strengthening and improving governance in new frontiers, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.



All parties expressed their readiness to work for fruitful outcomes of the 14th BRICS summit, it said.



The meeting reviewed the work of the working group on counter-terrorism and cyber security, agreed to jointly promote plans and roadmaps for international counter-terrorism and cyber security cooperation, and uphold the central coordinating role of the United Nations in the global counter-terrorism cause.



The officials called for a more inclusive, representative and democratic global Internet governance system.



Earlier, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar took part in the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting convened by his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on May 19 in virtual format.



On the sidelines of the Foreign Ministers conference, China, which is pushing for the expansion of the BRICS bloc, also held a BRICS Plus meeting with Foreign Ministers from Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, the UAE and Thailand.



BRICS' New Development Bank has already admitted Bangladesh, the UAE, Egypt and Uruguay as its members.