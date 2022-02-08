Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
 US Approves USD 100 Million Support Deal With Taiwan For Patriot Missiles

The State Department announced the engineering and maintenance agreement on Monday as China plays host to the 2022 Winter Olympics, an event filled with nationalist fervor that some fear could escalate after the Games into an attempt to take Taiwan by force. 

Representational Image AP

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 8:00 am

 The Biden administration has approved a $100 million support contract with Taiwan aimed at boosting the island's missile defense systems as it faces increasing pressure from China.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province, has not ruled out the use of force to unify the island with the mainland and has in recent months escalated fighter jet flights over Taiwanese airspace.

The support agreement is meant to help Taiwan maintain its existing air-defense missiles and advanced U.S.-made Patriot missiles that Taiwan is acquiring.

Taiwan's defense ministry tweeted its thanks to the U.S. for the agreement's approval.

International USA Missiles Missile Defence System Taiwan
