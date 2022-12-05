'Not That Hard To Kill Somebody...' Elon Musk Claims He Faces 'Significant Risk' Of Being Assassinated

Social media platform Twitter's owner, Elon Musk, on Saturday said that there is "definitely some risk" of an assassination attempt against him. Musk was speaking during a two-hour long audio chat on TwitterSpaces.

"Frankly the risk of something bad happening to me, or even literally being shot, is quite significant," he said, adding, "It's not that hard to kill somebody if you wanted to, so hopefully they don't, and fate smiles upon the situation with me and it does not happen ... There's definitely some risk there," he said.

On Free Speech

Musk once again brought up his fight for free speech and shared his plans for Twitter in the chat. He said that "at the end of the day, we just want to have a future where we're not oppressed. (Where) our speech is not suppressed, and we can say what we want to say without fear of reprisals."

"As long as you're not really causing harm to somebody else, then you should be allowed to say what you want," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO asserted.

He reaffirmed that free speech is something that needs to be fought for and said that "Controlled speech is the default, not free speech." In the same vein, he said that sadly throughout history, free speech has been "highly unusual, not common. So we have to fight really hard to keep that because it's such a rare thing and it's by no means something that's default."

On accusations of curtailing free speech on Twitter

His remarks come a day after American journalist Matt Taibbi shared the controversial 'Twitter Files' that revealed internal communications among Twitter chiefs, based on which the accounts and tweets of some users were suspended and censored for commenting on the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story.

Addressing this controversy, Musk said "We're just gonna put all the information out there and try to get a clean slate we will be iteratively better and it will force other media companies to also be more truthful or else they'll lose their readership."



Also Read | Explained: What's Hunter Biden Scandal And How Republican Mid-Term Win In US House Might Trouble Joe Biden?

A day earlier, Musk had announced a full disclosure of the 'Hunter Biden laptop scandal' on the microblogging site. The NY Post story claimed to contain emails retrieved from a laptop belonging to US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, which allegedly exposed unethical and illegal practices, including the use of his father's name for financial gains.