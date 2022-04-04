Monday, Apr 04, 2022
 'Fill The Silence With Your Music': Zelenskyy Seeks Support For War-Torn Ukraine At Grammys

'Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can't hear them', stated President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while delineating the plights of Ukrainian people.

Ukrainian President appeared in a video message at Grammys AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 12:04 pm

In a bid to seek support for his war-ravaged country from the global musical fraternity, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a video message at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

While addressing, he compared the ramifications of Russian invasion to a deadly silence threatening to extinguish the dreams and lives of the Ukrainian people, including children.

“Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can't hear them,” he said. 

“But the music will break through anyway.” 

The Recording Academy, with its partner Global Citizen, prior to the ceremony highlighted a social media campaign called “Stand Up For Ukraine” to raise money and support during the humanitarian crisis.

“Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities,” Zelenskyy said.

Following Zelenskyy's message, John Legend performed his song “Free” with Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton, and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, as images from the war were shown on screens behind them.

(With AP Inputs)


 

