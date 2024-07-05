Marg Announces The Launch Of “The ADKAR Advantage” By Prosci: A Groundbreaking Guide To Change Management

Elaborating on the content of the book, author Karen Ball states, “The book has been divided into three parts. The first part, titled ‘How One Person Makes a Change’, talks about the kind of things an individual could do to drive change. Through this chapter, one understands how to help someone in making a positive change. The second chapter, titled ‘How Group of People Can Make a Change’, is self-explanatory. It dwells on how a bunch of people can come together to move things around. The third chapter, which has been titled ‘How Organizations Become Better at Change’, gives one an idea about what should be a practitioner’s learning path”.