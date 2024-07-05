Marg Announces The Launch Of “The ADKAR Advantage” By Prosci: A Groundbreaking Guide To Change Management

As the authorised Prosci affiliate in India, Marg is proud to announce the release of Prosci's latest book, "The ADKAR Advantage: Your New Lens for Successful Change”. This comprehensive book provides insightful strategies and practical tools for implementing effective change within organizations. The book offers an overview of the ADKAR model which stands for Awareness, Desire, Knowledge, Ability and Reinforcement.
Talking about the book, Krish, director at MARG, says, “The ADKAR Advantage: Your New Lens for Successful Change is a must-read for the business environment we live in today. The book primarily focuses on sustainable change. It also sheds light on individual change and organizational change. The ADKAR storytellers bring the firsthand application and outcomes of this powerful yet simple model to life through quotes, examples, and stories. They are one of the most impactful aspects of this book, making a significant contribution to navigate change successfully at individual, professional and enterprise level.”
Written by Karen Ball and published by Prosci, The ADKAR Advantage: Your New Lens for Successful Change explains the ADKAR model in detail. The organization has often described it as a fundamental framework in change management that focuses on these five elements which have been mentioned above. “Through the power of narrative and story, The ADKAR Advantage makes ADKAR not just interesting, but relevant to the change challenges – big and small, personal and professional – that the reader experiences.”
Elaborating on the content of the book, author Karen Ball states, “The book has been divided into three parts. The first part, titled ‘How One Person Makes a Change’, talks about the kind of things an individual could do to drive change. Through this chapter, one understands how to help someone in making a positive change. The second chapter, titled ‘How Group of People Can Make a Change’, is self-explanatory. It dwells on how a bunch of people can come together to move things around. The third chapter, which has been titled ‘How Organizations Become Better at Change’, gives one an idea about what should be a practitioner’s learning path”.
The ADKAR Advantage: Your New Lens for Successful Change is the first book authored by Karen Ball. Though the bookmarks Karen’s debut into the publishing industry, she has been working on and formulating several ideas on change management for years. The book is a result of Karen putting in several years into doing extensive research on the subject.
Industry experts and management leaders, who have read the book, have only positive things to say about it. According to a renowned management leader, The ADKAR Advantage: Your New Lens for Successful offers the kind of insights on change management which no other book or material has provided till date. Another industry expert hails it as the most important book on management to have come out in recent times.
The ADKAR Advantage: Your New Lens for Successful Change proves to be an essential resource for those who have been wanting to embark upon a journey in change management. Apart from helping the readers understand the ADKAR model, the book also outlines the steps that can help one implement the ADKAR model in organizations. It features case studies and real-world examples of successful change management. It also provides practical tools and exercises which change leaders can use effectively.
