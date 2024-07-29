How Academic Influence Aids Indian Students In Navigating U.S. Higher Education

The allure of U.S. education for Indian students is reflected in the robust numbers. According to the Institute of International Education, Indian students represent one of the largest groups of international students in the U.S., with their numbers growing annually. This influx has significant implications for both the American and Indian education sectors. In the U.S., Indian students contribute to the cultural and intellectual diversity of campuses and are a vital part of the academic community, especially in STEM fields. Back in India, these students often return with new skills and global perspectives that enhance their employability and potential to contribute to the local economy.