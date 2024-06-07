BlockDAG leverages resources like the BlockDAG Wiki and DAGpaper to support its technological advancements. These platforms ensure that technical offerings reach crypto enthusiasts and the BlockDAG community. The detailed documentation available on the Wiki and in the Whitepaper V2 highlights the integration of advanced, energy-efficient consensus algorithms in the X1 app. This ensures that mining BDAG coins does not drain battery life or consume excessive data, making it a seamless and efficient process for users.