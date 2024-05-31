Add These Cryptos To Your Portfolio Before The Market Bull Run Expected In June 2024

A bull run occurs when investor demand surpasses supply, leading to heightened market confidence and rising prices. With spot ETFs of Ethereum and Bitcoin getting approved, we can expect more institutional funds to flow into the market, which would ignite the next bull run expected in June 2024. For more information about the best new coins, visit bestcryptopresales.net.
However, it’s crucial to approach altcoin investments with diligence and thorough research. The development team, utility, community support, and practical use cases are key factors when choosing any digital asset of interest. So, without mincing words, here are five promising cryptos to add to your portfolio ahead of the anticipated June 2024 bull run.
PlayDoge (PLAY)
MegaDice (DICE)
WienerAI (WAI)
SpongeBob Token V2 (SPONGE V2)
IOTA (IOTA)
PlayDoge (PLAY): A New Play-To-Earn Meme Crypto
Doge meme coins and play-to-earn (P2E) projects have become popular in the crypto landscape. PlayDoge combines both sectors, captivating the attention of crypto enthusiasts searching for the next big thing. This project has made a sensational debut, having raised over $380,000 within a few hours of its presale launch.
While dubbed a meme coin, PlayDoge is grounded in gaming utility, as it gains inspiration from the classic Tamagotchi. It stands out in the crowded meme coin market by bridging the gap between humans and pets with its innovative P2E model. Thus, players can earn rewards by caring for their pets and embarking on adventures.
The presale price starts at $0.005 per token, with a price ladder encouraging early investment. Half of the total 9.4 billion token supply is available in the presale. With the crypto gaming sector valued at $27.5 billion, PlayDoge is poised to be the next 100x meme coin, akin to $PEPE. As presale momentum builds, early adopters are likely to see significant gains. Don’t miss out on this promising opportunity.
MegaDice (DICE): A Rising Star in The GambleFi Space
Mega Dice Token is a new crypto project making waves in the gaming industry, with many speculating it could be the next GameFi sensation. Mega Dice offers a unique experience where traditional casino games like blackjack, roulette, and slots are powered by cryptocurrency, positioning it as a top crypto gambling site.
It introduces its native token, DICE, which offers casino users exclusive benefits like daily staking rewards tied to the platform’s performance. The project’s tokenomics are designed to align profits and incentives for everyone involved.
Of the total 420 million supply, 35% is allocated for presale buyers, 15% for airdrops, 15% for staking rewards, and additional allocations for liquidity (15%), affiliates (5%), and marketing (5%).
Mega Dice’s presale has been a resounding success, raising over $1.2 million towards a $10 million hard cap. This demand reflects the crypto community’s confidence in Mega Dice’s vision of a user-owned casino experience, with DICE tokens priced at $0.075. Above all, Mega Dice will emerge as the next big thing in the GameFi space. Endeavor to grab a stake in its future growth.
WienerAI (WAI): A Meme Crypto With Artificial Intelligence Capabilities
Another unique trend in the crypto space is the rise of AI-themed meme cryptos, and WienerAI is positioned to lead this charge. This unique project blends the charm of doges with Artificial Intelligence. Beyond its whimsical design, WienerAI functions as an AI-driven crypto trading bot, offering real utility.
This bot scans the market for buying opportunities tailored to users’ needs and risk profiles. Then, it delivers top trade recommendations and enables fee-free trades across various DEXs (decentralized exchanges).
In addition, the project features a staking protocol with impressive annual yields of 300+%, attracting a large and enthusiastic community. WienerAI’s presale has generated significant excitement, raising over $3.4 million thus far. Early investors can purchase WAI tokens for just $0.00071.
To ensure security, the developers have enlisted SolidProof for a thorough audit, which confirmed the token’s robustness and transparency. Overall, WienerAI is gaining momentum, boasting an organic following across its social media platform. As it prepares for its post-presale launch, it is becoming a notable contender ready to deliver amazing price pumps before the year ends.
SpongeBob Token V2 (SPONGE V2): The Second Version of SPONGE Ready to Deliver 100x Pump
Sponge V2 is generating considerable buzz in the crypto world, representing the next phase for the popular Sponge meme coin. As the new iteration poised to replace the original $SPONGE token, SpongeBob Token V2 has a few aces up its sleeves.
The project introduces a novel stake-to-bridge feature, which enables holders to stake their SPONGE tokens and earn V2 tokens. Adding to the excitement is developing a bespoke play-to-earn game, allowing players to compete and earn V2 tokens. This gamification of token holding could attract a new wave of users, blending entertainment with crypto investment.
The team plans to add more utilities, including DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) governance, NFT integration, and real-world use cases. These future enhancements could significantly boost the token’s value and appeal. So, take advantage of the next meme crypto that is ready to offer 100x pump and beyond.
IOTA (IOTA): A Promising Altcoin Spurred to Deliver Utility and Gains
IOTA is a prominent crypto that made an impressive leap during the past bull cycles and is poised for momentum. This project boasts a market cap of $700+ billion and a price of $0.22. Despite being 96% below its December 2017 ATH (All Time High) of $5.69, IOTA presents substantial growth potential.
IOTA’s unique architecture, “The Tangle,” enhances scalability as user activity increases, supporting its vision of an “Internet of Things.” This enables real-world integration into the blockchain, creating a fast and secure network for seamless data transfer. Ultimately, IOTA is positioned to provide excellent gains ahead of the next bull run.
Final Thoughts: Add These Altcoins to Your Portfolio and Experience Moonshot Gains
As the anticipated bull run approaches in June 2024, it is vital to add certain cryptos to your portfolio that can yield significant rewards. As we’ve discussed in this post, these assets offer strong fundamentals, innovative technology, robust community support, and the potential for substantial returns.
Therefore, don’t miss the opportunity to enhance your portfolio before the next wave of growth hits. Explore these promising cryptos now and be prepared for the exciting times ahead in the market.