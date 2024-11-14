The Rise Of Robotic-Assisted Surgeries In Indian Hospitals: A New Era In Medical Treatment

Robots have always been helpful assets; robotic technology has revolutionized the healthcare department and is continuously growing to meet the rising demands in the medical field. India has established itself as a global healthcare destination, offering advanced medical solutions at competitive prices. One such significant example is robotic surgery, a cutting-edge technology that has transformed the field of medicine, offering accuracy, efficiency, and minimally invasive options for patients in India and globally.
Several success stories of this robotic surgery prove how robotic treatments are beneficial for both the patient and the surgeon. AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) New Delhi, became the first institute to own a surgical robot in 2000. Since then, the number of these robotic systems has gradually increased. As of 2021, India has almost 76 completely working surgical robots and more than 500 surgeons trained in robotic surgery. In this article, let's dive into this robotic surgery world and how India is playing a crucial role in robotic surgery.
Robotic Surgery in India
According to a report published in “The Hindu”, robots are used in about 30% of difficult procedures in India to ensure minimal invasion and precision, and this process has put the country on a level with developed nations.
Robotic surgery involves the use of robotic systems or tools attached to a robotic arm that are controlled by highly trained surgeons to perform complex procedures with enhanced accuracy. These systems use advanced imaging, AI, and real-time analytics to guide instruments with precision, often beyond the capability of human hands alone.
The surgeon controls the robotic arms with a computer and surgery is mostly performed through smaller cuts than open surgery. Key benefits of robotic surgery include minimized incision sizes, reduced blood loss, reduced hospital stays, and faster recovery.
In India, robotic surgery has witnessed significant growth, especially in top hospitals such as Apollo, AIIMS, Fortis, Medanta, and Max Healthcare. Indian surgeons, many of whom are trained at globally recognized institutions, bring expertise in handling these robotic systems, offering patients a unique blend of technology and skill at comparatively affordable rates.
Surgical robots have been used for decades in a variety of medical specialities, including urology, gynaecology, and orthopaedics, for a variety of surgical procedures such as laparoscopy, thoracoscopy, and arthroscopy. Precision-guided brain biopsies were performed using the first generation of surgical robots, known as “stereotaxic robots”. The SCARA robot, ROBODOC, and AcroBot are excellent examples. The second generation of surgical robots was commonly employed to enhance the capabilities of endoscopic platforms such as laparoscopy and thoracoscopy.
Some of the most talented laparoscopic surgeons in the world who spent decades refining their skills eventually ended up with robotic surgery because of its greater precision, accuracy, and flexibility than traditional laparoscopic surgery.
Types of robotic surgery procedures available in India
Gynaecology: Robotic-assisted gynecologic surgeries, such as hysterectomies and myomectomies, are widely offered in India. These surgeries significantly reduce recovery time and the risk of complications, making them suitable for both local and international patients.
Urology Surgery: Robotic urology surgeries, particularly prostatectomies for cancer patients, are gaining popularity in India. Robotic systems assist surgeons in preserving surrounding nerves and tissues, crucial for reducing post-operative side effects.
Oncology: Robotic systems allow oncologists to remove cancerous tumours with precision, which is especially beneficial in colorectal, gynecologic, and head and neck cancers. It’s a highly effective way to remove tumours while conserving surrounding healthy tissues.
Cardiac surgery: Robotic-assisted cardiac surgeries allow for minimally invasive heart surgeries, such as mitral valve repairs, coronary artery bypass, and atrial septal defect repair, among others. The robotic platform provides surgeons with a 3D magnified view of the heart, improving accuracy.
Why India is a popular destination for robotic surgery
Medical tourism and robotic surgery: India has emerged as a prominent and popular destination for medical tourism, attracting a large number of international patients looking for high-quality healthcare at a reasonable cost. The combination of trained professional doctors, certified hospitals, and the availability of advanced robotic surgery techniques has made India a popular alternative for anyone seeking robotic surgical procedures.
Cost-effectiveness: Robotic surgery is less expensive in India than in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, among other places. Every year, more overseas patients travel for robotic surgery. A single robotic surgery in India costs between USD 2,000 and $15,800, while the same procedure in the United States costs over USD 2,000,000.
Skilled surgeons and state-of-the-art technology: India boasts a large pool of highly skilled and experienced surgeons trained in advanced robotic techniques, and several Indian hospitals are equipped with cutting-edge robotic systems and infrastructure comparable to international standards.
Medical tourism facilitation: India has a well-developed medical tourism industry, providing comprehensive support services to international patients, including visa assistance, travel arrangements, and interpreter services.
Minimal waiting time: Robotic surgery procedures in countries like the U.S. and Canada often have extended waiting periods. In contrast, Indian hospitals can offer expedited scheduling, enabling patients to receive timely treatment and, in cases of severe health issues, potentially life-saving interventions.
Key Hospitals Offering Robotic Surgery in India
Several top hospitals have incorporated robotic surgery into their treatment offerings. Some of these include:
AIIMS, Delhi: India’s premier government hospital and research institution, which performs various robotic surgeries. Also, AIIMS, Delhi became the first institute to own a surgical robot in 2000.
PSG Hospital Coimbatore: A recent report says 10 robotic surgery done within 24 hours in PSG Hospital, a huge achievement for India’s first hospital. With advanced robotic technology and dedicated, skilled doctors, they prove to be the best hospital for robotic surgery in India.
Apollo Hospitals (various cities): Known for their advanced robotic facilities across specialities. Apollo Hospitals has long been at the forefront of medical innovation, and its work in colorectal surgery is no exception. The latest clinical outcomes from the Apollo Rectal Cancer (ARC) project, which is situated within the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, have exceeded global benchmarks.
Fortis Hospitals (different branches) Offer robotic-assisted cardiac, urology, gynaecology, and general surgeries.
Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai: Pioneering robotic surgery in oncology, gynaecology, and urology.
Narayana Health, Bangalore: Offers robotic surgeries, especially in cardiac and orthopaedic fields with a variety of surgical technology including Da Vinci surgical system and Mako robotic system.
Max Healthcare: Max Healthcare's Max Institute of Robotic Surgery provides the country's largest robotic surgery programs, using a variety of robotic surgery systems such as da Vinci, Renaissance Robotic Technology, and Smith+Nephew's CORI Surgical System.
Robotic surgery in India is not only redefining medical treatment for domestic patients but also positioning the country as a premier destination for international medical tourism. Combining world-class technology with cost-effective healthcare, Indian hospitals offer an unparalleled advantage for international patients seeking advanced, minimally invasive surgery.