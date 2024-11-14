The Rise Of Robotic-Assisted Surgeries In Indian Hospitals: A New Era In Medical Treatment

Several success stories of this robotic surgery prove how robotic treatments are beneficial for both the patient and the surgeon. AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) New Delhi, became the first institute to own a surgical robot in 2000. Since then, the number of these robotic systems has gradually increased. As of 2021, India has almost 76 completely working surgical robots and more than 500 surgeons trained in robotic surgery. In this article, let's dive into this robotic surgery world and how India is playing a crucial role in robotic surgery.