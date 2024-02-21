Keep Your Memory Sharp With A Good Night's Sleep

Sleep is crucial for the brain. There is a constant flow of activity in your brain. Sleep restores your mind, whereas sleep deprivation lowers your resilience to stress. Sleep deprivation impairs memory and learning. You think slower. There's less attention, and you're forgetful. According to a study published in the journal Sleep in January 2021, adequate sleep enhances performance and clarity.

Sleep and the Brain

Brains are fascinating. It is in charge of everything - of your heart, of your lungs, of your feelings, of your thoughts, everything! Your brain also serves as a memory bank, storing and retaining memories. Learning new and useful information is another function of the brain. The brain can only perform those functions properly with a good night's sleep.

What is the effect of sleep on memory?

A theory of brain plasticity suggests that sleeping allows brain cells (neurons) to reconnect and reorganize, allowing it to grow, change, and retain memories.

The brain grows and changes, too! Let's explore that a bit.

A Mumbai taxi driver's posterior Hippocampus will be larger than a Mumbai bus driver's. During navigation, the Hippocampus is responsible for processing and storing spatial information.

Mumbai taxi drivers must memorise every street, road, and alley in the city since bus routes do not guide them. Their brains made room for retaining this information after adjusting to this knowledge. Each time they navigate the complicated streets of Mumbai, their brain literally grows with the information they absorb.

When you sleep, what else does your brain do to help your memory?

Sleep allows the brain to cleanse toxic waste accumulated during the day and to reorganize brain connections. Furthermore, it contributes to strengthening the memories we learn during the day, allowing us to make connections between different experiences and extract meaning from them.

When you lack sleep, you are not able to recharge fully, so your energy is spread more thinly.

Insufficient sleep, for example, results in prolonged stress on our bodies. Sleep deprivation often results in issues like memory loss or slower reaction times because our internal resources are not infinite.

How much sleep do you need?

Sleeping the recommended number of hours is essential for optimum brain function. The CDC makes the following recommendations: