Stay Healthy While Fasting For Navratri

It's that time of the year again – Navratri is almost here, and we are excited to kick start the festivities. It is also a time when the devout observe a nine-day long fast, in honour of goddess Durga. But should you begin without any preparation? The answer is no! It is important that your body preps up before you begin the process. You must also know what to eat and how you can maintain your energy levels through these days.

So, what are some tips that can help you fast in a healthy manner during the Navratri season? Let's find out.

Keep yourself hydrated

This is a no-brainer. Try and up your intake of water, even before your fast begins. This will help your body get used to drinking more water, because you will need it a lot more during those nine days. You could also have low-fat milk, fresh fruit juices like watermelon or orange, and infused water. The idea is to maintain an adequate level of vitamins and minerals in your body.

Switch to more fruits and vegetables

This is also a time when you want to cleanse your body and eat healthy food. Try eating more servings of fruits and vegetables, in the run-up to your fast. Eating light food will keep your system in active mode, and at the same time, prevent those hunger pangs.

Eat small portions at regular intervals

You may believe that fasting is equal to starving, but that's not the case at all. Instead, try to munch on a few pieces of fruit or sip on juices. It's important not to be on an empty stomach, so that you do not suffer from any kind of headache or fatigue.

Plan your meals in advance

It is equally essential to plan all your meals in advance, because this is not the way you usually eat. This also means stocking up on healthy options for meals and snacking, so that your energy levels do not crash at any point. Some of the flours that are popularly used during this time include buckwheat flour and amaranth. Sabudana (sago) is also a good option and contains generous amounts of calcium, potassium, and iron.

Pumpkins can also be incorporated into your diet. You could eat it in the form of gravy or have it as part of a soup or salad. It has a ton of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that can help you stay energised.

Dry fruits and makhanas are a good way to beat those evening cravings.

Consume more fibre

While eating healthy is important, it is also critical to have foods that fill you up. Go for foods like potatoes, bottle gourd, and apples that can help you feel satiated. After all, if you don't, it's easy to reach out to that packet of chips or namkeen. That's the last thing you would want to do!

Lower your stress levels

Fasting may leave you tired by the end of the day, that's why it is important that you do not take much stress. Try and lower your stress levels by listening to music, going for a stroll, or engaging in meditation. Don't push your body and try to get adequate sleep.

The last word

The nine-day festival of Navratri is a time when feasting and fasting happen in good measure. So, if you choose to fast, make sure you do it in a healthy manner, so that your body doesn't have to go through any shock.