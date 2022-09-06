Does Consuming Alcohol Impact My Health Insurance Premium?

Over the years, alcohol has become a part of people's lives, especially amongst the younger generation. Having it in moderation is not an issue, but if it becomes a regular habit, that's a cause for worry. It can trigger several illnesses, including heart disease and cirrhosis. Now, there are several people who wonder if they will be covered, in case they are impacted by alcohol? Many of them also believe that their insurance claims will be rejected, as a consequence of their drinking habits. But, is it true?

No, your insurance claims won't be affected. Here's the deal – your insurance provider may ask you to get a higher sum insured, because your chances of getting diseases may increase.

Let's take you through a few common concerns that most alcohol drinkers face.

Will you get insurance coverage if you drink?

Drinking occasionally is not an issue at all, because it's not detrimental to your health. In case you do it all the time or are a compulsive drinker, your insurance provider may have certain rules for you. That's because drinking copious amounts of alcohol can cause issues like high blood pressure, liver and renal issues, as well as cause impact to your heart.

Is there any link between alcohol consumption and insurance premium?

Like we mentioned above, moderate alcohol consumption is really not an issue. But if your insurance provider learns of your frequent drinking habits, they could refuse you from applying for insurance. That's because increased alcohol drinking may lead to more health risks, and your insurance provider may not be ready to take it.

In case you already have an insurance policy, you may have to increase your premium. So yes, alcohol consumption can really impact your insurance premium in several ways.

There could also be a case where the policyholder starts drinking much more after they have already purchased the health insurance. In that case, the insurance provider may insist on medical evaluation. This may even increase your premium amount, if your medical reports indicate higher health risks.

What's important is always to be transparent and clear with the insurance company you have chosen. Hiding details is only going to land you in a soup later on. That's why when you are asked, be as truthful as possible.

What are certain things you must keep in mind?

The amount of alcohol you can consume varies from company to company. Of course, drinking too much alcohol is a big no-no – moderation is always key. As per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the recommended alcohol intake is 30 milligrams of alcohol per 100 ml of blood. If you consume alcohol beyond this limit, your insurance provider may ask you to pay a higher premium.

Also, there's another thing you must keep in mind – if you have always consumed alcohol moderately, the insurance provider cannot reject your claims or refuse treatment. But in case you suffer from any illness that is a direct consequence of your binge drinking habits, then your insurance provider has the right to reject your claims.

That's because all health insurance policies in India can exclude claims that have been made for accidents or illnesses that have been caused to

The last word

All in all, it's not the best idea to overdo anything, including alcohol. Try and be mindful of your drinking habits, so that you know to maintain a healthy lifestyle and get all the coverage you need. The insurance provider may decide to reject your claim, in case your habits do not appear as healthy or reflect binge drinking. The ground rule is to always be transparent and not hide anything from your insurance provider.