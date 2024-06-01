Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Shikhar Chaube - Care For Thinning Hair: Practical Tips And Tricks

Whether your thinning hair is due to genetics, aging, or other factors, incorporating practical tips and tricks into your hair care routine can make a significant difference.

Dr Shikhar Chaube
info_icon

Thinning hair can be a source of concern and frustration for many individuals, but with the right approach, it's possible to manage and even improve the condition of your hair. Whether your thinning hair is due to genetics, aging, or other factors, incorporating practical tips and tricks into your hair care routine can make a significant difference. 1

Here are some effective strategies to help you care for thinning hair:2,3

Gentle Handling: Treat your thinning hair with care to minimize breakage and further damage. Avoid vigorous towel-drying; instead, gently pat your hair dry with a soft towel. Use a wide-tooth comb or a specialized detangling brush to gently remove knots and tangles, starting from the ends and working your way up to the roots.

Limit Shampooing: Thin, fine hair is delicate, making it a prime target for damage. Washing it too frequently can make it drier, more brittle, and more prone to shedding and breakage.

Choose the Right Products: Opt for hair care products specifically formulated for thinning hair, such as volumizing shampoos and conditioners. Avoid heavy styling products that can weigh down your hair and make it appear thinner.

Avoid Heat Damage: Limit heat-styling tools such as blow dryers, flat irons, and curling wands, as excessive heat can cause damage and weaken the hair shaft.

Scalp Care: Pay attention to your scalp's health, as a healthy scalp is essential for promoting strong, healthy hair growth. Use a gentle scalp scrub or exfoliating treatment once weekly to remove buildup and stimulate circulation. Massage your scalp regularly with your fingertips to promote blood flow and nourish the hair follicles.

Style Strategically: Experiment with hairstyles and techniques that can create the illusion of volume and fullness. Avoid tight hairstyles that pull on the hair, as this can cause stress and damage to the hair follicles.

Nutritional Support: Maintain a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and proteins, which are vital for healthy hair growth. Consider taking supplements designed to promote hair growth, but consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.

Stress Management: Practice stress-reducing techniques such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or regular physical activity to help manage stress levels. Chronic stress can contribute to hair loss, so finding healthy ways to cope with stress can benefit both your hair and your overall well-being.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka Court Calls On Rahul Gandhi To Appear On June 7 In Defamation Case
  2. KCET Result 2024 Declared On cetonline.karantaka.gov.in| How To Check Karnataka CET Result
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Mandi Voices Unemployment Concerns
  4. SC To Hear On Jun 3 Delhi Govt Plea Seeking Direction To Haryana To Release Surplus Water
  5. Delhi's Mungeshpur DID NOT Record 52.9 Degree Celsius, IMD Clarifies Station Error
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  2. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  3. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
  4. After OTT Debut With ‘Gunaah’, Jia Narigara To Share Screen With Abhishek Bachchan
  5. Saloni Batra Opens Up On Her 'Gaanth' Role, Says She Had To Work On Her ‘Body Language, Tone’
Sports News
  1. IND Vs BAN Warm-Up, T20 World Cup Live Blog: Focus On Playing XIs As India Meet Bangladesh
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. Dinesh Karthik Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
  4. Jose Mourinho In Talks With Fenerbahce: Decorated Portuguese Coach Eyes Turkiye Move
  5. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Men In Maroon Face Assadollah Vala & Co In Their Opening Match
World News
  1. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  2. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  3. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
  4. Why 18-29 Year-Olds Are Loving Facebook Again?
  5. African National Party, Which Freed South Africa From Apartheid, Sees End To 30-Year Majority
Latest Stories
  1. T20 World Cup: 45 Major League Cricket Players Feature In Tournament As Cricket Rises In USA
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Court Defers Bail Hearing; ED Says Delhi CM Made 'Misleading Claims'
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Polling Ends For General Elections, Results On June 4
  5. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  6. ‘Time For This War To End’: Biden Presents Israel's 3-Phase Plan For Gaza Ceasefire
  7. Phase 7 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 57 Seats, 8 States/UTs; PM Modi, Anurag Thakur Among Political Bigwigs In Fray
  8. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child